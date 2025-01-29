Pitt Outlasts North Carolina at Home
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers fought hard with a good North Carolina team, and got the late victory at the Petersen Events Center, 73-65.
Pitt makes it back-to-back wins, as they defeated rival Syracuse on the road on Jan. 25. It improves their record to 14-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.
The Panthers also get their first win over the Tar Heels since they won twice in the 2022-23 season, home-and-away.
North Carolina started out the better of the two teams, going up 10-4 in the first four minutes and led by seven points, 15-8, through the first six minutes. Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau led with seven points on a 3-pointer, mid-range jumper and a layup, while freshman guard Ian Jackson added four points on two buckets.
Pitt would get things going, as senior guard Ishmael Leggett had a great start, scoring nine points, while redshirt senior forward Zack Austin added five points on a layup and a 3-pointer, trimming the deficit to 20-18.
Tar Heels junior guard Seth Trimble made three free throws, but the Panthers took the lead, 24-23, thanks to two baskets from junior forward Cam Corhen and a fastbreak layup from sophomore guard Jaland Lowe.
UNC graduate student guard RJ Davis and Lowe traded 3-pointers, but the road team retook the lead, on a 12-3 run. Davis scored five more points on a layup and a 3-pointer, junior forward Ven-Allen Lubin made a layup and freshman guard/forward Drake Powell made a 3-pointer.
Corhen made four straight free throws, but the Tar Heels jumped out to a 44-34 lead, with a 3-pointer from Jackson, a free throw from Powell and a jumper from Lubin.
Lowe took over towards the end of the half, with a quick layup, and then the Panthers forced two turnovers, which he turned into two 3-pointers, cutting the deficit to just two points, 44-42.
North Carolina scored five points out of the break, a layup from Davis and a layup, plus a free throw for Trimble. Pitt would respond with an 8-0 run, as Corhen scored two baskets in the paint, Lowe made a free throw and Dunn made a 3-pointer, giving them a 50-49 lead.
The Tar Heels got the lead back on a layup from Powell and a free throw from Davis, but the Panthers took advantage of a turnover, leading to a flying dunk from Austin, then a 3-pointer from Guillermo Diaz Graham allowed them to retake the lead, 55-52 at the under-12 minute media timeout.
Pitt would struggle offensively, going three minutes scoreless, after two free throws from Lowe. UNC took advantage, as they went on a 7-0 run, as Davis made a layup and a 3-pointer and Jackson scored a layup, retaking the lead, 61-57 at the under-8 media timeout.
The Panthers then went on a 7-2 run, as the Tar Heels failed to score for almost three minutes. Austin led the way with two free throws and a 3-pointer and Leggett added two foul shots himself.
Cadeau made a layup out of the final media timeout, giving North Carolina the lead, but Austin hit another 3-pointer to give Pitt the advantage again, 67-65.
Austin then made another block and Corhen would score a layup, forcing the Tar Heels to call a timeout, down 69-65 with a minute remaining.
He made another block the following possesion and North Carolina missed two shots at the rim, allowing Leggett to make the rebound. He then made two foul shots, increasing the Pitt lead to 71-65.
The Panthers forced another turnover on the next possession and Leggett made two more free throws to scure the win.
Pitt will head out on the road to face Wake Forest on Feb. 1 for a noon tip-off.
