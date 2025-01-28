Pitt Spring Game Date Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are heading into their spring practices, which will culminate in the spring game in a few months.
Pitt found out their full 2025 schedule, as the ACC released its entire conference schedule on Jan. 27, and put out a date of Saturday, April 12 at Acrisure Stadium for the Spring Game.
The Spring Game is an exhibition, featuring the Panthers roster split up into two teams, the Blue team and the Gold team. Upperclassmen serve as the captains and hold a draft, picking players that will benefit their team and hopefully lead them to victory.
It also gives a chance for fans to see the team get after it for the first time in almost four months following the end of the season. It also allows for players up and down the depth chart, and those not on it, to get a chance to play and impress their coaches before they head into the summer.
Players have the opportuntiy to set themselves apart from others, especially in position battles for starting spots or more snaps.
Pitt started the season 7-0 for the first time since 1982, when Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.
They blewout Kent State, 55-24 in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium in Week 1. They then made two comebacks, down 21 midway through the third quarter to take down Cincinnati, 28-27, on the road in the River City Rivalry in Week 2 and down 10 with five minutes remaining, with two late touchdown drives to defeat rival West Virginia at home, 38-34 in Week 3.
Pitt also dominated FCS opponent Youngstown State, 73-17, the first game they scored more than 70 points since they defeated another FCS opponent, New Hampshire, 77-7 on Sept. 25, 2021 at home.
The Panthers took down the North Carolina Tar Heels, 34-24, in Week 6 on the road, giving them their first ever win in Chapel Hill.
Pitt used their defense to win the next two matchups, outlasting Cal in Week 7, 17-15, and then forcing five interceptions and returning three for touchdowns in the 41-13 blowout of Syracuse in Week 9, with both games at home.
The Panthers would enter the rankings for the first time since 2022 and also made the initial College Football Playoff Rankings.
Pitt then suffered a string of injuries to quarterback Eli Holstein and offensive tackle Branson Taylor, which wrecked their season.
They would lose their final five regular season games of 2024, making it the first season since 2006 that they lost that many in a row to end a season.
Pitt lost on the road to then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10, 48-25, suffered close home defeats to Virginia in Week 11, 24-19, and then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, 24-20, then lost on the road to Louisville in Week 13, 37-9, and Boston College in Week 14, 34-23.
The Panthers also lost the GameAbove Sports Bowl to Toledo, 48-46 in six overtimes, ending their season 7-6.
Pitt will look to bounce back next season, with Holstein coming back, along with All-Americans in running back Desmond Reid and linebacker Kyle Louis.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Walk-On Receives Full Scholarship
- Pitt LB Duo Ranked Top 10 in Power 4
- Preview: Pitt Takes on Struggling UNC
- Former Pitt LB Signs With UFL Team
- Pitt 2025 ACC Schedule Released
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt