ACC Reveals First Pitt Availability Report vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH - It's taken a few weeks, but the ACC availability reports have finally arrived. And it's about what was expected when it comes to the Pitt Panthers.
The ACC implemented weekly injury reports starting this season to crack down on inside information obtained by gamblers. The availability reports will classify players as available, questionable, doubtful and out.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has long been against releasing any more injury information that strictly needed, and he talked about the reports today at his weekly presser — albeit, in not much detail.
"It's ready," Narduzzi said this afternoon. "It's ready. It's always ready. It's always ready, so it will be out."
There will be an injury report released two days before game day (by at least 8 p.m., which will likely be how Pitt operates), another one day before game day and a final one two hours before kickoff. So, in the case of Louisville, a final report will be released at 10 a.m. on game day.
So, for the first of three reports, the Panthers are listed as:
OUT
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Synkwan Smith
RB Jaylin Brown
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis
TE Adam Howanitz
DL Denim Cook
DL Jaeden Moore
QUESTIONABLE
RB Desmond Reid
CB Tamon Lynum
CB Rashad Battle
PROBABLE
WR Censere Lee Jr.
No real surprises. The three players who are questionable are the only ones who were a real question, and it's likely that they will remain in the questionable tab until game day.
Louisville has a few interesting injury updates to note. Star linebacker Stanquan Clark is out, and star running back Isaac Brown is questionable. Brown, like Reid, is a threat to score every time he touches the football, so his status is one to keep a close eye on.
Pitt did not list Jake Overman on the injury report, so it's a good bet that he's good to go against the Cardinals. it appears, though, that the Panthers are getting back closer to full health.
The next availability report will likely be released at 8 p.m. tomorrow, and then again at 10 a.m. on game day.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Offensive Linemen Sing Aaron Donald's Praises
- No. 5 Pitt Volleyball Outlasts No. 11 SMU
- Pitt Needs Improvement in Key Area vs. Louisville
- Pitt Finalizes 2025-26 ACC Schedule Dates
- Former Pitt Legends Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt