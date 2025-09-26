Inside The Panthers

ACC Reveals First Pitt Availability Report vs. Louisville

The ACC released the Pitt Panthers' first availability report of the season ahead of the conference opener vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

Karl Ludwig

Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - It's taken a few weeks, but the ACC availability reports have finally arrived. And it's about what was expected when it comes to the Pitt Panthers.

The ACC implemented weekly injury reports starting this season to crack down on inside information obtained by gamblers. The availability reports will classify players as available, questionable, doubtful and out.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has long been against releasing any more injury information that strictly needed, and he talked about the reports today at his weekly presser — albeit, in not much detail.

"It's ready," Narduzzi said this afternoon. "It's ready. It's always ready. It's always ready, so it will be out."

There will be an injury report released two days before game day (by at least 8 p.m., which will likely be how Pitt operates), another one day before game day and a final one two hours before kickoff. So, in the case of Louisville, a final report will be released at 10 a.m. on game day.

So, for the first of three reports, the Panthers are listed as:

OUT

LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Synkwan Smith
RB Jaylin Brown
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis
TE Adam Howanitz
DL Denim Cook
DL Jaeden Moore

QUESTIONABLE

RB Desmond Reid
CB Tamon Lynum
CB Rashad Battle

PROBABLE

WR Censere Lee Jr.

No real surprises. The three players who are questionable are the only ones who were a real question, and it's likely that they will remain in the questionable tab until game day.

Louisville has a few interesting injury updates to note. Star linebacker Stanquan Clark is out, and star running back Isaac Brown is questionable. Brown, like Reid, is a threat to score every time he touches the football, so his status is one to keep a close eye on.

Pitt did not list Jake Overman on the injury report, so it's a good bet that he's good to go against the Cardinals. it appears, though, that the Panthers are getting back closer to full health.

The next availability report will likely be released at 8 p.m. tomorrow, and then again at 10 a.m. on game day.

Karl Ludwig
