Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Earns National Honor After Georgia Tech Win
PITTSBURGH - Fresh off a big-time upset vs. then-No. 16 Georgia Tech, Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi has earned the title of Bear Bryant National Coach of the Week.
Pitt jumped out to a 28-0 first half lead and coasted to a 42-28 upset at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, which was a must-win game for the Panthers.
Narduzzi's Late-Game Decision
Narduzzi earned the award despite a fourth quarter decision to fake a punt from his own 41. With just 7:01 left in the game, Pitt snapped the ball directly to Blue Hicks, who slipped up short of the sticks.
Georgia Tech took over and took advantage of the short field, scoring a quick touchdown to make it a one possession game.
If not for a game-sealing touchdown from Ja'Kyrian Turner, it could've been a whole different story this week. Instead, Pitt held on and Narduzzi is the victor.
"Man, I'm a dumbass, how about that?" Narduzzi said after the game. "Just a coach trying to make a play. We hadn't run a fake punt all year. They were bringing pressure and I thought it was a good time just to sequence and try to make a play. I'll take that one on me, I'll take that seven points. Chalk that up to a coach trying to make a play. I always say this, coaches don't make plays, calls don't make plays, players do. And again, we could have had the edge, stumble and go down. But hey, we got the W."
Where Pitt Stands in ACC
The win has Pitt at 8-3 (6-1 ACC), and the Panthers are firmly in the mix for an ACC crown. A nine or 10 win season isn't out of the question, and it wouldn't have been possible without the decision to bench incumbent Eli Holstein for true freshman Mason Heintschel after a blown lead vs. Louisville earlier this season.
Narduzzi is 80-59 (52-37 ACC) in his nearly 11 seasons at the helm. Aside from a 3-9 season in 2023, which led to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., the Panthers have won 11, 9, 7 and now 8 games over the last five seasons - and an ACC championship in 2021.
With the win against Georgia Tech, Pitt is in a position to make some noise this weekend. A win against No. 13 Miami would give the Panthers an opportunity - should either SMU or Virginia lose.
Narduzzi has his moments where he doesn't say the right thing to media, and he's known to slip up on the field here and there, but his team is firmly in the mix this season.
