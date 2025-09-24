Former Pitt Legends Nominates for Pro Football Hall of Fame
PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers legends Larry Fitzgerald, LeSean McCoy and Ruben Brown have all been nominated for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame. They are three of 128 modern-era players who were nominated for the Class of 2026.
This is the first year Fitzgerald and McCoy are eligible to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Fitzgerald had a long and storied 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals. He hauled in 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns in his historic career. He also ranks fourth all-time in receiving yards per game with 76 yards and second in most career receptions, behind only Jerry Rice.
Fitzgerald holds the Cardinals franchise records for most career receptions, yards, receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns, most consecutive seasons scoring a touchdown and most consecutive games with a catch. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2008, made 11 Pro Bowls, won the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and appeared in one Super Bowl.
Fitzgerald played at Pitt from 2002-03 and had 161 catches for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns. He led the nation in touchdowns and receiving yards per game with 128.62 yards. He won the 2003 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Biletnikoff Award. He was also named a first-team All-American and finished second in the 2003 Heisman Trophy voting before being drafted third overall in the 2004 NFL Draft.
McCoy played 12 NFL seasons, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills. He also played a year with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
McCoy finished his career with 2,457 carries for 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns. He also had 518 receptions for 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns. McCoy also made six Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pros and led the NFL in rushing in 2013.
McCoy played two seasons at Pitt and totaled 584 carries for 2,816 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 2008, he was voted Big East Offensive Player of the Year by the Media and Rivals.com, was a unanimous First-Team All-Big East by the coaches and the media, was a Doak Award Semifinalist and a Maxwell Award Semifinalist.
Brown played offensive tackle at Pitt from 1991-94, where he was an All-Big East selection three times and earned first-team All-America accolades in his senior season. He was selected 14th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 1995 NFL Draft.
Brown was an eight-time Pro Bowler, and when he played for the Chicago Bears from 2004 -07. where he was a key contributor to their Super Bowl berth in 2006, he was named to a ninth Pro Bowl.
Brown was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023.
