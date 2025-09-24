Pitt Finalizes 2025-26 ACC Schedule Dates

acc schedule updates‼️⤵️



Tues, Dec 30th @ Miami

Wed, Jan 14th @ Georgia Tech

Wed, Jan 21st @ Boston College

Tues, Jan 27th vs Wake Forest

Tues, Feb 3rd @ Virginia

Tues, Feb 10th vs Duke

Wed, Feb 25th @ Stanford

Wed, Mar 4th vs Florida State



🔗 https://t.co/6qxrnn7hVk https://t.co/Zf9cnVULwo