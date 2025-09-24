Pitt Finalizes 2025-26 ACC Schedule Dates

Inside The Panthers

The Pitt Panthers' conference schedule is officially finalized.

Feb 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel talks to the media after the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' ACC schedule is officially finalized.

Pitt's ACC schedule was released on Sept. 9, but some dates were not finalized at the time of the original release. Now, those dates are finalized, and Pitt has its official conference schedule.

The new schedule update now has Pitt's road game at Miami for Tuesday, Dec. 30, at Georgia Tech on Jan. 14, at Boston College on Jan. 21, at home against Wake Forest on Jan. 27, at Virginia on Feb. 3, in the Petersen Events Center against Duke on Feb. 10, at Stanford on Feb. 25 and at home against Florida State on March 4.

The dates on the schedule that remained unchanged were home matchups against Clemson on Jan. 3, Syracuse on Jan. 10, Louisville on Jan. 17, NC State on Jan. 24, SMU on Feb. 7 and Notre Dame on Feb. 21.

The away game dates that remained unchanged were against Clemson on Jan. 31, North Carolina on Feb. 14, California on Feb. 28 and Syracuse on March 7.

Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) shoots as Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) shoots as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi (25) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Pitt finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 17-15 and finished 8-12 in ACC play. The Panthers got bounced early in the ACC Tournament and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

The Panthers' roster will look a little different this season. They brought in four transfers, five high school recruits and retained six players from last year's squad.

However, Pitt's leading scores, Jaland Lowe, Ishmael Leggett and Zack Austin, have all moved on, leaving just Cameron Corhen as the only returning starter from last season.

Pitt will start its 2025-26 season with exhibition home games against former Big East foe Providence on Oct. 19 and Pitt-Johnstown on Oct. 27. The first regular season game is against Youngstown State on Nov. 3 at the Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers' non-conference schedule includes games against Youngstown State, Longwood, Eastern Michigan, West Virginia, Bucknell, UCF and Quinnipac for the Legends Classic, Ohio State, Texas A&M for the ACC-SEC Challenge, Hofstra, Villanova, Binghamton and Penn State.

Mitchell Corcoran
