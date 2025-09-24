Pitt Needs Improvement in Key Area vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Panthers' run defense was gashed over and over again in the 31-24 overtime loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers in Week 3.
West Virginia rushed for 174 yards against Pitt, with 141 of those yards coming from one man: Tye Edwards. He also had three touchdowns and averaged 5.6 yards per carry.
"We had a chance to change the game, and for us to be the football team we want to be, the defensive line needs to show up every week and change the line of scrimmage," defensive line coach Tim Daoust said. "I think we left some things out there last Saturday."
The disappointing performance came just one week after the Panthers stymied a run-heavy Central Michigan offense to 40 yards and 41 attempts, and no Chippewa rusher had more than 20 yards the entire game.
Fortunately for the Panthers, they got a much-needed bye week after the loss. Now, they have a new rushing attack to prepare for in Louisville. And if the run defense doesn't improve, the result could be worse than in the Backyard Brawl.
Cardinals running back Isaac Brown was one of the top backs in the country in 2024 with 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns, while averaging 7.1 yards per carry. So far in 2025, he already has two 100+ yard rushing games and in Week 1 against Eastern Kentucky, he averaged 21 yards per carry and scored twice.
"He's just a real fast, explosive guy," defensive lineman Francis Brewu said. "It's impressive what he can do."
Daoust even compared Brown to Pitt's own explosive running back.
"I think (Desmond Reid) is a very comparable," Daoust said. "You see him bottled up for a portion of a game, and then you give him a crease, one foot, you better be gang tackling. You better be disciplined. Don't take a step off, because this guy can change the game in a heartbeat."
The concerning thing about Louisville is that it isn't just Brown. The Cardinals also have Keyjuan Brown, who has 110 yards, three touchdowns and averages five yards per carry this year, and Braxton Jennings, who has 5.8 yards per carry, 70 yards and a touchdown.
One of the biggest errors that plagued the Panthers against West Virginia was the number of missed tackles. If it happens again, the Cardinals could be running wild in Acrisure Stadium.
"Coach (Randy) Bates has been big on emphasizing getting back to our fundamentals, cleaning up the little things," linebacker Rasheem Biles said.
However, Brown and redshirt freshman Duke Wilson are on the injury report this week and Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm said the two backs are dealing with lower leg injuries.
If Brown can't go, then it would be foolish to assume that Pitt will automatically stifle Louisville's rushing attack. Edwards was not the Mountaineers' primary back heading into that game. In fact, Edwards didn't even have a carry before that game, and he still ran wild.
So, no matter who Louisville starts in the backfield this weekend, Pitt's defense needs to be ready to shut down the run game.
"The run defense starts on the D line, and that's the way it's got to be," Daoust said. "We need to be a dominant force, and that's what the kids want, and that's what we've got to work towards and go get done. We lose a football game, everyone takes accountability, and we've got to get this flipped this Saturday."
