Down But Not Out: Midseason Check-In on Pitt Football

In the past, a single loss would all but guarantee the end of a college football team's playoff dreams. However, ever since the College Football Playoffs expanded to 12 teams, there is a little more room for error.

After a tough loss to UNC, the Pitt Panthers hold a record of 5-1, not too shabby. However, the record does not tell the whole story. Their one loss came after Mason Heintschel's season-ending injury, and without him, it could be tough sledding from here on out for the Panthers.

Hot Start

The Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 start, with notable wins over UCF, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. While it seemed like all parts of the team were pulling their weight, Mason Heintschel and Pitt's defense seemed to be giving the Panthers an extra boost.

Heintschel, the record-setting sophomore quarterback, was putting up unbelievable numbers prior to his injury. Heintschel, even after missing a little more than a game with an injury, is tied for the 12th-most passing touchdowns in the FBS through Week 6.

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Ric'darious Farmer (6) makes a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) tackles during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As well as the offense and Heintschel, it has been the defense that has been deciding the close games thus far for the Panthers. Through the first five games, the Pitt defense has been averaging less than 14 points against per game, while continuously getting stops in big moments.

The Turning Point

The Panthers' season may have taken a turn following the injury of Mason Heintschel. The one loss on the Panthers' season was against UNC, the only game they have played thus far without Heintschel. That loss against UNC showed a different Pitt team than what fans have become accustomed to.

The game against the Tar Heels featured a sloppy Pitt offense riddled with problems. The rushing game could not get going, only picking up 150 yards on 41 carries, and Cataurus "Blue" Hicks once again was plagued with drops.

The most glaring problem with the Panthers' offense against UNC, though, was the quarterback position. Fifth-year Holden Geriner got the start for Pitt against the Tar Heels, but he left the fans with more to be desired. Geriner completed only about 61 percent of his passes while also throwing two interceptions.

Even though it was his first-ever collegiate start, fans and critics alike are wondering if Pitt should stick with Geriner going forward.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) scrambles with the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Is To Come

Without Heintschel, the Panthers could face some troubles down the stretch, but that does not mean the season is over for them. The defense seems to be unaffected by the drama on offense, having two big interceptions and several key stops against UNC. If the defense can continue to play well, they can buy head coach Pat Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Kade Bell time to figure out the offense.

The Panthers' easiest path to the playoffs is the ACC Championship and an automatic bid, presuming they drop at least one more game in the regular season. However, to get there they will have to face undefeated Miami at least once, if not a second time in the ACC Championship game.

As Duke showed the college football world last year, anything can happen in the ACC. If Pitt wants any shot at the ACC Championship, or beyond, they will have to return to their winning ways this weekend against Boston College.

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