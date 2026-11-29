With the end of the underwhelming 2026 season, it is easy to look back and wonder, What if?

What if a couple of things had gone differently, and Pitt football was fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff right now? Sports are always filled with ifs, but this Pitt team really could have been fighting for a CFP spot right now.

Missing Mason

The most obvious thing that could have gone different, that would have greatly helped Pitt's season and CFP hopes, is that Mason Heintschel never got injured. The Panthers' star quarterback was among the best in the nation before he suffered a season-ending injury. Pitt has not been the same since.

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Injured Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks on before the panthers host the Florida State Seminoles at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers were 5-0 and ranked before Heintschel got injured. Pitt has gone 1-6 after the injury, and a large part of that is due to the poor quarterback play.

The Panthers bounced between fifth-year Holden Geriner and freshman Corey Dailey all the way until their last regular season game against Cal. The constant quarterback changes meant the Panthers never had the chance to fall into any sort of rhythm. Even if Pitt had stuck with one, neither quarterback had much success or has shown that they can lead this team to victory.

If the Panthers never had to deal with this quarterback crisis, and had Mason Heintschel healthy and available all year, they could be gunning for a spot in the CFP. After all, when a team has a quarterback — like Mason Heintschel — who averaged over 250 yards and roughly three touchdowns a game, their odds of making the CFP go way up.

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A Team Effort

While missing their star quarterback hurt the Panthers, there were also other things that went wrong.

Pitt was dealing with injuries all season long. Whether it was Strader, Ferguson, Turner or Crothers, the Panthers seemed to be missing at least one key piece every week. While injuries obviously hurt a team, the bigger problem was that no one seemed to be able to fill the holes left by the injuries.

Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Damon Ferguson Jr. (26) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all these injuries, Pitt needed other players at other positions to step up. Cruce Brookins stepped up on the defensive end, racking up 83 tackles, 52 of which were solo. On the offensive end, freshman running back Damon Ferguson Jr. averaged 5.2 yards per carry and did his best to fill the void left by Heintschel's injury. However, it was just not enough to prevent the Panthers' collapse.

If...

If Heintschel — and the rest of the Panthers — stayed healthy and got a couple lucky breaks, Pitt could easily be vying for a spot in the CFP. Pitt was probably always going to lose to Miami — who are a phenomenal team — but other than the Hurricanes, every other team on Pitt's schedule was beatable. Pitt could have easily been a one- or two-loss team, and with all the chaos in college football this year, Pitt could have made the College Football Playoffs.

Sadly for Pitt fans, that is not the reality the Panthers face. However, there is always next year.