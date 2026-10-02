Enter Mason: History Says Pitt's QB Isn't Afraid of Away Games

After a phenomenal 2025-2025 season, expectations were high for Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel. Those expectations rose over the offseason when Coach Narduzzi alleged that Miami tried to poach Heintschel.

Once again, expectations for the sophomore quarterback skyrocketed after a record-tying seven-touchdown game in the Panthers' first matchup of the 2026-2027 season. Heintschel looks to meet those expectations when Pitt goes on the road to play Virginia Tech in their biggest game yet.

Through the first four games of this season, Heintschel has shown both the highs and lows of his game. Against Miami (OH) and Bucknell, he looked like a Heisman-caliber quarterback, throwing for seven and six touchdowns, respectively. Those two games alone mean that Heintschel currently has the fourth most touchdown passes in the NCAA. However, versus UCF and Syracuse, he did not look as good, throwing no touchdowns in either game and throwing his only interception of the season.

Now, Heintschel has to lead his team into Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech in the Panthers' first away game of the season.

Heintschel On The Road

Mason Heintschel is undefeated on the road in his collegiate career, but that could change when he enters Lane Stadium.

Once the first notes of Enter Sandman start to play, Lane Stadium gets jumping, literally, and very loud. However, history shows that Heintschel has no problem with the noise that comes with being on the road.

Last year, he had nearly identical completion percentages at home and on the road. He also had a higher passer rating and more rushing touchdowns, in less games, on the road. Heintschel is not impervious to the noise, though. He suffered twice as many sacks during away games compared to home games, and threw three more interceptions on the road than he did at home.

The four away games Heintschel played in and won last year were against Florida State, Syracuse, Stanford and Georgia Tech. Both Florida State and Georgia Tech were ranked 25th and 16th, respectively, when Heintschel and the Panthers beat them. This goes to show that Heintschel's undefeated streak on the road is not because he played lesser teams. Actually, it is the opposite; Heintschel has shown up and shown out for big matchups on the road.

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) passes the ball as Syracuse Orange linebacker Antoine Deslauriers (5) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it Pitt or Heintschel that has led to his success on the road?

While there is no way to know for sure, Pitt only lost one game on the road last season, and it was the one road game Heintschel did not play in. That one road game they lost was an overtime thriller at West Virginia, which was probably the most hostile environment the Panthers played in last season. With a changed team this season, Heintschel has the opportunity to prove that he is the difference-maker on the road.

A Lot On The Line

Pitt and Mason Heintschel have a lot at stake when they play Virginia Tech this week. Heintschel puts his undefeated road streak in jeopardy, and the Panthers put their perfect season on the line. If they want to win, Pitt will need to tune out the crowd and hope Heintschel continues his winning ways.