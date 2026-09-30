Pitt's Keys to Victory Against Virginia Tech

The Pitt Panthers successfully defended their home field en route to a 4-0 record to open the season. This includes a win in ACC play over Syracuse.

On Oct. 2, Pitt will travel down to Blacksburg to go against 4-0 Virginia Tech. This is their first road game of the season, and it's going to be in an environment like no other at Lane Stadium.

Pitt hasn't played Virginia Tech since 2023. A familiar face will be on the other side, as Virginia Tech has former Penn State head coach James Franklin at the helm. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is 1-3 against James Franklin as a head coach in his career.

Sep 14, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (right) shakes hands with Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (left) following the conclusion of the game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Pittsburgh 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

[Continue to] Stop the Run

Pitt is fourth in the nation in opponent rushing yards allowed per game with just 53.25. The secondary have improved as the season has progressed, but the run defense has remained consistent.

Pitt is facing a running back like no other in Jefferey Overton Jr. The sophomore rushed for 209 yards and the game-winning touchdown in Virginia Tech's narrow win over Boston College, which was played in a rainstorm, much like Pitt's win over UCF. Virginia Tech averages 177.8 rushing yards per game overall.

"[Virginia Tech's] O-line does a great job," Narduzzi said in his press conference. "They're going to scheme you up. The Overton kid is really fast."

Pitt's defensive line, led by fifth-year defensive tackle Nick James, has done a great job through four games of stopping the run and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has already taken six sacks on the season, so that's another vulnerability Pitt can look to take advantage of.

Grunkemeyer has thrown zero interceptions on the season so far. Pitt has already struggled to record picks, having three on the season but failing to capitalize on easy chances to get more.

Don't Let the Crowd Win

It's fair to say Pitt will both be playing Virginia Tech's team and crowd. The Hokies already have one of the best fanbases in college football; mix that with this being a night game, their first Power Four conference game at home this season and both teams being 4-0.

Sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel hasn't shown anything to say he should be doubted on the road. Heintschel is 4-0 in ACC away games, with his second game ever starting being a ranked win at Florida State last season. Pitt also went on the road to defeat No. 16 Georgia Tech in a pivotal game for both teams at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Heintschel hasn't had the best passing performances against the two Power Four opponents he already played this season, but this matchup is a chance to prove he can still deliver in a hostile environment.

"There's no pressure," Heintschel said about the matchup. "You don't want to give yourself that, you want to go in and apply the pressure. We're excited to do that."

Use WR Depth

Pitt's wins over Miami (OH) and Bucknell proved that they have a variety of options in the wide receiver room.

Malik Knight has already been ruled for this contest, marking the third-straight game he will miss. Pitt has very talented players in its receiver room, though, such as Censere Lee, Bryce Yates, Demetrice McCray, and Cataurus Hicks, all of whom have made big plays this season.

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Censere Lee (10) attempts to haul in a pass after getting ahead of Syracuse Orange defensive back Jai Eugene Jr. (9) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's not totally clear if starting running back Ja'Kyrian 'Boosie' Turner will be back, as he's questionable to play, but freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. has proven to be another reliable option. Narduzzi did say he expects several players to return against Virginia Tech without getting into specifics.

The tight ends Pitt picked up from the transfer portal, Carson Kent and Elijah Lagg, have also been great with both having touchdown catches.

With the ACC seeming to be wide open in the race to be the second-best team behind Miami, this is an early game that can be pivotal to decide who will make the ACC Championship in December.

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