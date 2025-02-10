Former Pitt DB Makes Massive Stop in Super Bowl
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers had one of their former players make a big-time play in the Super Bowl.
The Philadelphia Eagles were defending a fourth-and-five near midfield against the Kansas City Chiefs with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked to his right and threw it to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, only for Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox to step in and breakup the bass, forcing a turnover on downs.
Maddox also landed on an onside kick, keeping the Eagles in possession up late in the fourth quarter.
His play helped ensure the Eagles defeated the Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX, the second Super Bowl in franchise history.
Maddox completed his seventh season with the Eagles and played all 17 games for the first time in his career, starting three games. He made 20 tackles (nine solo) this season and one tackle in the postseason.
He has played in 81 games and started 41 contests, with 270 tackles (200 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 36 passes defended, four interceptions, three sacks, eight forced fumbles and one forced fumble in his NFL career.
Maddox hails from Detroit and played for Martin Luther King High School, starring at wide receiver with 35 receptions for 956 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior in 2013. He also had four interceptions and two pick-sixes on defense.
He played four seasons for Pitt from 2014-17, totaling 183 tackles, 136 solo, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, eight interceptions, 42 passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He also earned Third Team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2017, as he had a team-high 11 passes defended and three forced fumbles, second best in the ACC.
Maddox is one of three former Pitt players on the Eagles, along with quarterback Kenny Pickett and cornerback A.J. Woods, who is on the practice squad.
He and Pickett both starred in the 2017 finale for the Panthers, as they upset No. 2 Miami at Heinz Field in the regular season finale. Pickett threw for almost 200 yards and a touchdown, while also running for two scores, while Maddox made two sacks in the fourth quarter, including the strip sack to win it.
All three players will look to get back to the Super Bowl next year and start a dynasty with the Eagles.
