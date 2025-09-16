Former Pitt All-American Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Former Pitt Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey will be out for an extended period of time after exiting his NFL team's game with an injury.
Kancey suffered a torn pectoral in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win against the Houston Texans and will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported. He will undergo season-ending surgery this week.
It's a tough loss for the Buccaneers, and for Kancey, who has suffered through multiple injuries in his first few seasons in the NFL.
Kancey recorded one tackle, one tackle for loss, before exiting the game with an injury.
Kancey played in 12 games last season, missing time early in the season to injury, but he racked up 28 tackles (22 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
In his three seasons in the NFL, missing eight games (and now the rest of this season), he's recorded 55 tackles (41 solo), 22 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
The Buccaneers selected Kancey in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft (19th overall), following a standout career at Pitt.
Kancey earned unanimous first-team All-American honors as a redshirt junior, leading the Panthers with 31 tackles (17 solo), 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He wrapped up his Pitt career with 93 tackles (52 solo), 35 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.
Kancey's 2022 season was one of the most impactful in recent seasons, dominating from the interior on the way to earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He continued a long line of dominant defensive linemen under Pat Narduzzi.
Kancey came out of Pitt as an "undersized" defensive tackle, like his predecessor Aaron Donald, but he showed his speed (a record-setting 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) and his technical ability leading up to the draft.
Kancey has shown that his pass rushing chops carried over to the NFL level, racking up 85 pressures and 53 hurries over his first two seasons with the Buccaneers.
