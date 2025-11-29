Pat Narduzzi Addresses Pitt Loss to No. 12 Miami
PITTSBURGH — The No. 22 Pitt Panthers suffered an embarrassing, 38-7 defeat to No. 12 Miami at Acrisure Stadium in the regular season finale, with head coach Pat Narduzzi witnessing it all from start to finish.
The loss gives Pitt an 8-4 overall record and a 6-2 ACC record to end the 2025 season and also their hopes of making an ACC title game. Pitt needed to beat Miami and then have both SMU and Virginia lose later on, but the loss knocks them out of a conference championship and a shot at the College Football Playoff.
Pitt also makes it two losses in the past three games, as they lost 37-15 to then ranked No. 9 Notre Dame at home in Week 12.
The Panthers also fall to 12-30 vs. the Hurricanes, 3-8 since joining the ACC and 2-7 under Narduzzi.
Pat Narduzzi Addresses Defeat to No. 12 Miami
Narduzzi spoke postgame on his thoughts on the loss to Miami and what went wrong for his team during the matchup.
He took responsibility following the loss and that while Pitt is a good football team, Miami was better and executed when it mattered most.
Narduzzi shared his disappointment with two unsportsmanlike conduct penalty calls on the first drive of the second half for Miami, giving them two first downs on previous third down stops, leading to a touchdown and a 24-7 lead.
He also addressed why they punted twice in the fourth quarter when trailing and why senior running back Desmond Reid didn't play.
Pitt Quarterback Mason Heintschel Reflects on Season
Panthers freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel suffered a disapppointing end to his first season of college football.
Heintschel suffered four sacks from a strong Miami defensive line and even hurt his ankle before halftime.
He completed 22-of-32 passes for 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss to the Hurricanes.
While the season didn't end the way Heintschel wanted it to, he spoke on how much Pitt achieved, finishing with a 6-2 record after he took over at starting quarterback from Eli Holstein.
Heinstchel said that while the team didn't reach their ultimate goal, they did show what they can achieve if they reach their full potential next season.
DB Javon McIntyre Plays Final Home Game of Pitt Career
Pitt redshirt senior defensive back Javon McIntyre ended his five-year stay with the program with this defeat.
McIntyre spoke on how they failed to contain Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, who made 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown, plus the two unsportsmanlike conduct penalty calls early in the second half.
