WATCH: Pitt QB Eli Holstein Addresses Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers take on their bitter rival in the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl this weekend, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein ready for one of the biggest games of the season.
Holstein excelled in his first meeting with WVU at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 of the 2024 campaign. He completed 21-of-30 passes, 70%, for 301 yards and three touchdowns, which inclued a 40-yard touchdown pass and a long drive at the end, overcoming a 10-point deficit for the 38-34 win.
He has played great so far in 2025, completing 36-of-51 passes, 70.6%, for 519 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions in wins over Duquesne in Week 1, 61-9, and Central Michigan in Week 2, 45-17.
Holstein is excited for his first game in Morgantown, as he wants to show the home fans a great performance from himself and his offense in another win in the rivalry.
He also praised his offensive line for their growth in the second season under offensive coordinator Kade Bell, how much the offense produced in their first two games of the season and is excited to show it for a national audience.
While the offensive side of the ball will have to score the points to win this matchup, the defense will need to keep up their intensity in a tough atmosphere against WVU.
Panthers defensive coordinator Randy Bates has liked the effort from his players, but that they need to "clean up" a lot of mistakes from their first two wins heading into Morgantown.
Junior linebacker Braylan Lovelace remembers playing in West Virginia as a freshman in 2023, a disappointing 17-6 loss for Pitt, but a big moment for Lovelace early in his collegiate career.
He has liked what the linebacker corps has achieved so far this season and he's ready to get back at the Mountaineers in Morgantown.
Redshirt junior defensive end Jimmy Scott is in his second year starting under defensive line coach Tim Daoust.
He's grown a lot over that time, on-and-off the field, and praised his fellow defensive lineman for their play early on, even with improvements that they need to make.
