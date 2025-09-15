Pitt vs. Louisville Kickoff Time Announced
The time and television network has been announced for the Pitt vs. Louisville game.
Pitt will host the Louisville Cardinals on Sept. 27 at Acrisure Stadium at noon. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2, with additional information to come next week.
Pitt, of course, is coming off a demoralizing 31-24 overtime loss to West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, dropping to 2-1 this season. But Pat Narduzzi and his team said after the loss that all their goals remain in front of them, still.
“It’s a big rivalry, a rivalry game we obviously wanted to win, but it’s not an ACC game," Eli Holstein said following the loss. "We still have our whole ACC schedule ahead of us, we gotta win out, there’s no option now, we gotta win out. Win the ACC and all the goals we put in front of us are still there.”
Louisville is 2-0 this season, with wins against Eastern Kentucky and JMU, and a matchup against Bowling Green this weekend before traveling to Pittsburgh.
USC transfer quarterback Miller Moss leads the offense, but it's star running back Isaac Brown who stands out. He's rushed for 230 yards at an astounding 12.8 yards per attempt this season.
Pitt traveled to Louisville last season, dropping a 37-9 game in which Holstein was knocked out the game with an injury. It was a brutal loss that the Panthers will look to avenge at home, potentially kicking off conference play with a big win.
The last time that Louisville came to Pittsburgh, an M.J. Devonshire pick-six sealed an upset win over a ranked Cardinals squad - one of the only highlights in a 3-9 season.
Pitt is off this week, the first of two bye weeks, and the Panthers will have a lot of soul searching to do. A bad loss to WVU, a sloppy, undisciplined performance, will need to be flushed away before the Cardinals come to town.
Pitt has bounced back from a bad loss before, look no further than the 2021 season, but there's a lot of work to be done.
