Former Pitt WR Receives Major Honor from High School
Clairton High School has named their stadium after former Pitt Panthers WR Tyler Boyd. The town known for steel is also known for its football, the Bears have 14 WPIAL championships giving them the 2nd most all-time.
Tyler Boyd Stadium replaces Neil Brown Stadium. The newly renovated stadium will replace the historic mud with artificial turf, add modern lights and a new grandstand that can hold over 1,000 fans, a press box to go along with a visual scoreboard will also be at Tyler Boyd stadium.
Boyd led a 63 consecutive game win streak during his high school career from 2009-2012. He remains as the WPIALs all-time scoring leader with 117 career touchdowns along with winnning 4 back-to-back-to-back-to-back PIAA titles. He racked up 5,755 rushing yards at Clairton earning him a spot in the US Army All-American Bowl Game.
He reeled in offers from Pitt, Tennessee, West Virginia, Penn State, Michigan State, and many other major FBS programs before deciding to stay home with the Panthers. Aaron Mathews, Kevin Weatherspoon, Titus Howard, Trenton Coles, Manny Williams and Terrish Webb are among Clairton natives that kept their talent home with Pitt.
Terrish Webb was Boyd’s sidekick in high school, he had 945 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior year at Clairton. They both graduated in 2013 and chose to stay home at Pitt, Webb started in 22 games at Safety and pulled in 145 tackles and 5 interceptions. Aaron Mathews is another Clairton Bear, in 2019 he pulled off the Pitt Special throwing the game winning touchdown to Kenny Pickett knocking off UCF 35-34.
Out of all the Clairton Bears Boyd had the most put together career with the Panthers. He declared for the 2016 NFL Draft after his junior season, throughout his three years in college he finished as the all-time leader in both receptions with 254 and receiving yards with 3,361, finishing behind only Tony Dorsett with 5,243 all-time all-purpose yards.
With the 55th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft the Cincinnati Bengals selected Boyd where he spent 8 seasons. He played last season with the Tennessee Titans. During his 9 year career he piled up 6,390 receiving yards on 552 receptions playing in 136 games.
He boasted 31 touchdowns throughout his career and over 1,000 receiving yards in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Last year in Tennessee Boyd had the least productive year of his professional career after playing in 16 games reeling in 37 catches for 390 yards.
Boyd is currently a free agent.
