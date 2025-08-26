Inside The Panthers

Pitt Hosting 2026 4-Star Forward on Official Visit

The Pitt Panthers will be the first stop for this prospect before he visits four other programs.

Mitchell Corcoran

Nov 29, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel III reacts to a play during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — Class of 2026 four-star power forward Chase Foster is set to visit Pitt basketball from Sept. 5-7, On3 reported on Aug. 26.

Pitt will be the first stop for Foster before he visits Texas A&M from Sept. 12-24, Oklahoma from Oct. 3-5, Villanova from Oct. 10-11 and Oklahoma State from Oct. 17-19.

Rivals has the 6-foot-9 and 200-pound forward listed as a four-star with a 94.39 rating. Rivals also gives the Panthers a 21.6% chance to land Foster, second behind Villanova with a 24.7% chance. He is also ranked as the No. 6 player out of Florida, the No. 7 power forward in the class and the No. 45 nationally.

The 247Sports Composite also has Foster listed as a four-star and ranks him as the No. 8 from Florida, the No. 8 power forward in the class and the No. 43 player nationally.

Foster plays for Team Melo in the Nike EYBL U16 Circuit, the same team former Pitt guard and current Portland Trail Blazers guard Bub Carrington played for. Foster also shares the court with four-star small forward Ethan Mgbako, whom the Panthers hosted in June on an official visit.

Mgbako plays high school ball at Oak Hill Academy in Roselle, N.J. Rivals favors Pitt to land the 6-foot-6 small forward with a 48.1% chance.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (1) shoots over Pittsburgh Panthers forward Papa Amadou Kante (4) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Ohio State lost 91-90 on a last second shot. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Foster hails from Baltimore, Md., like Carrington, and received his offer from Pitt on July 14. He played at Edmondson-Westside High School before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida ahead of his junior season.

While at Edmondson-Westside, Foster helped his team win the Baltimore City Title and two Maryland Class 1A state titles. His team finished 26-2 in the 2023-24 season. Last summer, Foster averaged 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26.7 minutes per game for Team Melo.

Foster also holds offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Providence, Illinois, Florida State, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Washington, but has yet to schedule a visit with any of those programs.

