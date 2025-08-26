Texans Release Former Pitt QB
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers quarterback lost a spot on his NFL team, ahead of the 53-man roster cuts on Aug. 26.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Houston Texans released quarterback Kedon Slovis.
Slovis was fourth on the quarterback depth chart for the Texans, behind third-stringer Graham Mertz, backup Davis Mills and starter C.J. Stroud.
He played the most out of any Texans quarterback during the preseason, completing 27-of-43 passes, 62.8%, for 233 yards and one touchdown to one interception.
Houston signed Slovis to their practice squad on Aug. 29, 2024 and then signed him to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 21.
The Indianapolis Colts signed Slovis as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but waived him ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, allowing the Texans to come in and sign him.
Slovis played at BYU for his final collegiate season in 2023, where he completed 153-of-266 passes, 57.5%, for 1,716 yards and 12 touchdowns to six interceptions in eight games, missing the final four contests due to injury. He won five of those games, but lost the other three on the road in Big 12 play.
He joined Pitt for the 2022 season, after transferring from USC, and succeeded Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett.
Slovis had a decent start with Pitt, but suffered a concussion in the 34-27 loss to No. 24 Tennessee in Week 2 and his production faltered afterwards.
He completed 184-of-315 passes, 58.4%, for 2,397 yards and 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 11 games for the Panthers, finishing with a 7-4 record.
Slovis played terribly in poor losses, particularly against Louisville, where he threw two first half interceptions, and completed just 14-of-31 passes in a loss to North Carolina. He also struggled with mobility in-and-out of the pocket and the offense struggled as a whole.
He transferred following the end of the 2022 regular season, with former offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. saying that Slovis didn't want to compete with incoming Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec for the starting position in 2023.
Pitt players also didn't care for Slovis, including former defensive back Marquis Williams tweeting out at the end of the season that Slovis quit on the team.
Slovis came into college as a five-star recruit and started out at USC, where he had an excellent freshman season in 2019, completing 71.9% of his passes for 3,052 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions, thanks to playing with future NFL wideouts in Amon-Ra Saint Brown, Drake London and Michael Pittman Jr.
His production started to decrease the next two seasons with the Trojans. He had a solid sophomore season in 2020, completing 67.2% of his passes for 17 touchdowns to seven interceptions in six games, but his 2021 season showed a true decline.
Slovis struggled with a neck and lower leg injury as a junior in 2021, which saw him complete 65.0% percent of his passes for 2,153 yards and 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions in nine games. Jaxson Dart would eventually take over the starting positon and Slovis would enter the transfer portal following the end of the season.
During his collegiate career, Slovis had both his completion percentage and quarterback passer rating drop each season he played.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Jets Release Former Pitt OT
- Pitt HC Addresses Potential Conference Slate Expansion
- Injured Pitt WR Could Play vs. Duquesne
- Pitt HC Excited for Duquesne Matchup
- Former Pitt QB Traded to Raiders
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt