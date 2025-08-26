Chargers Cut Former Pitt OL
PITTSBURGH — Another former Pitt Panthers offensive lineman has been cut.
Former Pitt offensive lineman Branson Taylor has been cut by the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Aug. 26.
Taylor was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft. He is now a candidate to be added to the Chargers' practice squad if he passes through waivers.
Taylor spent five seasons at Pitt. He joined the Panthers as a three-star recruit out of Elyria Catholic in Elyria, Ohio. Rivals had Taylor as the No. 14 out of Ohio, the No. 57 offensive tackle in the Class of 2020 and a top 600 recruit in the country.
The 247Sports Composite had Taylor listed as the No. 12 player out of Ohio and the No. 40 tackle in the class.
Taylor appeared in three games as a true freshman and redshirted that season. He then appeared in 12 contests in 2021, playing primarily on the PAT and field goal units and as a reserve offensive tackle.
Taylor got his first start at tackle in his redshirt sophomore season. He played in 13 games and made four starts against Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Virginia and UCLA in the Sun Bowl.
As a redshirt junior, Taylor started all 11 games for the Panthers and missed one game against Notre Dame due to an injury. He started the season at right tackle but moved to left tackle for the last eight games of the season after Matt Goncalves suffered a season-ending injury that year.
In his final season at Pitt, Taylor was selected as a captain by his teammates and started six games at left tackle but suffered a season-ending injury against Cal on Oct. 12. He appeared in 45 games and made 21 in his carrer at Pitt.
Taylor attended the NFL Draft Combine in March and received a 6.00 grade by NFL.com with "Traits or talent to be above-average backup." He was also projected to be selected in rounds 5-6.
The Chargers drafted Taylor 199th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Backyard Brawl's Return Could Happen Sooner Than Later
- Texans Release Former Pitt QB
- Jets Release Former Pitt OT
- Pitt HC Addresses Potential Conference Slate Expansion
- Injured Pitt WR Could Play vs. Duquesne
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt