The Pitt Panthers opened their season with an emphatic 59-14 win against Miami (Ohio) at Acrisure Stadium in Week 1.

Pitt's win was more impressive than a normal mid-major victory, as Miami (Ohio) is one of thebest teams in the MAC, and they still put up an incredible performance.

Pitt dominated the start of the game, but Miami (Ohio) fought back in the second quarter before Pitt excelled on offense and won a blowout.

Sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel picked up where he left off last year, looking even better if anything. Heintschel passed for 453 yards and seven touchdowns, tying a school record in touchdown passes.

Heintschel used all his offensive weapons, passing to both returning and new players. Pitt isn't new to a season-opening blowout win, but this one might give Panther fans more hope than any other one before.

First Quarter

The RedHawks won the toss and elected to receive to begin the game, but only moved the ball six yards.

While Pitt started by going to running back Ja'Kyrian Turner for four straight plays, Heintschel eventually diversified his options through the air. Western Carolina transfer Malik Knight scored Pitt's first touchdown of the season with a 17-yard reception and run.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Malik Knight (7) runs on his way to scoring a touchdown against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami (Ohio) only moved the ball six more yards for the rest of the quarter, with quarterback David McComb missing open receivers and Pitt's front seven standing strong against their rushing attack.

Fifth-year running back Justin Cook scored a 50-yard touchdown run for Pitt to put them up 14-0. The Panthers went up 21-0 on their next drive with a pass to tight end Elijah Lagg.

Second Quarter

Miami (Ohio) got back into the game in the second quarter, as McComb led a touchdown drive, moving the ball through the air and taking advantage of Pitt's defense.

Heintschel opened Pitt's second drive of the quarter with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Turner, putting Pitt up 28-7.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) passes against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The RedHawks' first play of the next drive was a big one: a 75-yard touchdown pass to Damarion Witten. McComb finished his first half of college play with 208 passing yards.

Both offenses stalled out the rest of the quarter, but Pitt's transfer kicker Antonio Chadha nailed a 58-yard field goal to end the half. His first field goal with the Panthers ties a school record for the longest field goal made.

Third Quarter

The Panthers came ready to put the game to bed coming out of halftime. Returning wide reciever Cataurus 'Blue' Hicks made up for a bad drop in the second quarter with a 53-yard touchdown catch and run from Heintschel.

Miami (OH) could barely move the ball their next drive, and Pitt quickly took advantage. After using his legs to get down the field for several plays, Heintschel threw a dot to Censere Lee for his fifth touchdown throw of the game.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Censere Lee (10) reacts after touchdown against the Miami (OH) RedHawks .during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While still not perfect, Pitt's pass protection improved a lot this quarter. Miami (Ohio) couldn't move the ball through the air nearly as much as they did in the second quarter.

Heintschel threw his sixth touchdown of the game with a 27-yard completion to Bryce Yates. Another 21-0 quarter by Pitt put this game out of reach for Miami (Ohio).

Fourth Quarter

Pitt's opening drive in the fourth quarter ended with Heintschel's seventh touchdown pass, tying Pitt's school record with Pete Gonzalez in 1997.

Miami (OH) pulled their starter for backup Caleb Heavner in the final quarter. Fifth-year cornerback Rashan Murray made a leaping grab for Pitt's first interception of the year.

Backup quarterback Holden Geriner made his Panthers debut on Pitt's next offensive drive, resulting in a turnover on downs in the red zone.

There wasn't much action to end the game, as Pitt walked away with their 45-point victory to start their season.

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