Two Pitt Players Make National Award Watchlists

The Pitt Panthers finally had a bye week after a long nine-game stretch. A five-game win streak turned into a three-game losing streak that was finally snapped with a win over Georgia Tech.

Despite the tremulous second half of the season, running back Damon Ferguson Jr. has been named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, and tight end Carson Kent has been named as a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy. Both players are new to the team and have played in all nine games so far.

Damon Ferguson Jr.

Pitt's streak of getting talented running backs continues, as true freshman Ferguson has stepped up while the regular starter, Ja'Kyrian 'Boosie' Turner, has been dealing with injuries all season.

Ferguson has 662 rushing yards, the seventh-best in the ACC, and seven touchdowns this season. He has rushed for over 100 yards in a game three times, including when he was named ACC Rookie of the Week after his performance against Syracuse. He had 196 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Georgia Tech, his career high in both categories.

What stands out about Ferguson is that he always gets up after a run. It's not easy for a true freshman to go up against Power Four defenses, but there have been games where he's carried the Pitt offense as they struggled to pass the ball.

The Shaun Alexander Award was created in 2018. It has not yet been given to a Pitt player, but Kenneth Gainwell became the first running back to win it in 2019.

Oct 2, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Damon Ferguson Jr. (26) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Carson Kent

Fifth-year senior Carson Kent was one of Pitt's best transfer portal pickups in the offseason. The tight end has 317 receiving yards and one touchdown this season. He has gotten over 50 yards in three separate games.

A lot of what a tight end does doesn't show up on a stat sheet, especially in an offense like Pitt's that doesn't use them as receiving threats too often. Still, Kent has been a contributing member of Pitt's offense.

This was demonstrated in the win over Virginia Tech. Kent only had five yards of offense the whole game, but one of those possessions was a direct snap to him on fourth-and-one that got Pitt a crucial first down in the clutch.

The Bulsworth Trophy was founded in 2010 and is given to an accomplished player who started their collegiate career as a walk-on. Kent walked on to Kennesaw State and played there for three years before transferring to Oklahoma.

Offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey won the award when he was on the Panthers in 2020.

Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Carson Kent (86) runs after catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson and Kent will have more opportunities to show why they deserve their respective awards in Pitt's final three games of the season. It starts with Florida State coming to Pittsburgh on Nov 13.