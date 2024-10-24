How to Watch: No. 19 Pitt vs. Syracuse
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 19 Pitt Panthers will look to stay undefeated on the season, as they face off against their rival in the Syracuse Orange on Oct. 24 with a primetime kickoff.
Quick Preview
The 6-0 start to the season is the best for the Panthers since they were 7-0 in 1982, with Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino in his senior year.
The 4-0, undefeated non-conference record was the first time they ever acheived that since joining the Big East in that 1991 season, after historically playing as an independent previously.
Along with their four home wins, Pitt also has two road wins vs. Cincinnati in Week 2 and against North Carolina in their ACC opener in Week 6.
The Panthers fell behind 27-6 midway through the third quarter, but managed to pull off three touchdown drives and a last minute field goal to defeat the Bearcats, 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
The win over the Tar Heels was the first ever win for the Panthers in Chapel Hill, losing their previous seven meetings there.
Syracuse comes into this game 5-1 on the season, with their sole loss coming vs. ACC newcomer Stanford, 26-24 at home in Week 4.
They have two wins vs. top 25 opponents in then ranked No. 23 Georgia Tech, 31-28 at home in Week 2 and then ranked No. 25 UNLV on the road, 44-41 in overtime in Las Vegas.
History of Pitt vs. Syracuse
Pitt and Syracuse have faced off against each other since 1955, making it 70 straight seasons doing so, the longest running opponent for Pitt.
The Panthers hold the series lead over the Orange, 43-32-3 (W-L-D), including 9-2 since both programs joined the ACC in 2013. The Panthers have also not lost to the Orange at home since 2001, making it 10 straight wins at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium.
Syracuse ended a five-game losing streak in the series last season, with a 28-13 win at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., as they scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.
How to Watch
Pitt and Syracuse will face off on ESPN with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. This is the first night game for Pitt this season and their second on ESPN, as they defeated Cal on the channel too.
