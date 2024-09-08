Pitt Makes Biggest Comeback in 50 Years
CINCINNATI -- The Pitt Panthers made an incredible comeback against the Cincinnati Bearcats, winning 28-27 at Nippert Stadium to stay undefeated on the season.
The Panthers fell behind 17-6 at the half and trailed the Bearcats as much as 21, 27-6 with 4:50 left in the third quarter. Bearcat fans expected an easy win, but the Panthers fought back throughout the second half to make sure that wasn't the case
Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein had an incredible second half and especially his fourth quarter. He completed two touchdowns to senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, one for 11 yards at the end of the third quarter and the next for 38-yards on a fourth down and three early on in the fourth quarter.
Holstein also completed a late touchdown to junior running back Desmond Reid, who took his pass and ran 56 yards to the end zone.
Redshirt senior Ben Sauls saved the Panthers after two missed two-point conversions, hitting the game winning field goal from 35 yards with less than 30 seconds left.
The comeback for Pitt was the largest since Oct. 9, 1971, when they trailed Navy 35-10 at Pitt Stadium and scored 26 unanswered points to get the victory, 36-35.
This is also tied for the largest halftime comeback under Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi since he took over in 2015. They also trailed by 11 against Duke at home on Oct. 27, 2018, 28-17, but would manage to win 54-45 in a rainy day.
Pitt's win over Cincinnati ranks as the largest fourth quarter comeback win under Narduzzi at 14 points, 27-13.
This is the ninth time that Pitt has comeback and the sixth time they've come back from a fourth quarter deficit under Narduzzi.
The Panthers last won after a halftime deficit against then ranked No. 14 Louisville at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 14, 2023, down 21-14. It is their last win after a fourth quarter deficit since beating then ranked No. 18 UCLA in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30, 2022, down 28-21.
Pitt Football Comebacks under Pat Narduzzi
Down at half
17-13 to Syracuse on 10/24/2015
28-27 to No. 3 Clemson on 11/12/2016
28-17 to Duke on 10/27/2018
10-7 vs. No. 23 Virginia on 11/2/2018
10-6 to Wake Forest on 11/17/2018
20-17 to Eastern Michigan on 12/26/2019 (Quick Lane Bowl)
21-14 to UCLA on 12/30/2022 (Sun Bowl)
21-14 to No. 14 Louisiville on 10/14/2023
17-6 to Cincinnati on 9/7/2024
Down Fourth Quarter
31-27 to Syracuse on 10/6/2018
42-35 to Duke on 10/27/2018
31-28 to No. 15 UCF on 9/21/2019
14-10 to Delaware on 9/28/2019
28-21 to No. 18 UCLA on 12/30/22 (Sun Bowl)
27-13 to Cincinnati on 9/7/2024
