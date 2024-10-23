Pitt Reveals Home Uniform vs. Syracuse
PITTSBURGH -- No. 19 Pitt Panthers revealed their uniform ahead of their Week 9 matchup vs. rival in the Syracuse Orange on Oct. 24 at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers will wear a typical home uniform, with a mustard yellow helmet and royal blue Pitt script, a royal blue uniform with mustard yellow numbers, Panther head and ACC logo, plus mustard yellow pants, with a royal blue stripe down each side as well as the Nike logo.
They have worn this uniform twice this season, in the 55-24 blowout of Kent State in the season opener on Aug. 31 and vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 14.
Pitt wore a blue-on-blue uniform in their past two home games, a 73-17 domination of FCS opponent Youngstown State on Sept. 21 and a close, 17-15 win over Cal on Oct. 12.
The 6-0 start to the season is the best for the Panthers since they were 7-0 in 1982, with Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino in his senior year.
The 4-0, undefeated non-conference record was the first time they ever acheived that since joining the Big East in that 1991 season, after historically playing as an independent previously.
Along with their four home wins, Pitt also has two road wins vs. Cincinnati in Week 2 and against North Carolina in their ACC opener in Week 6.
The Panthers fell behind 27-6 midway through the third quarter, but managed to pull off three touchdown drives and a last minute field goal to defeat the Bearcats, 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
The win over the Tar Heels was the first ever win for the Panthers in Chapel Hill, losing their previous seven meetings there.
Syracuse comes into this game 5-1 on the season, with their sole loss coming vs. ACC newcomer Stanford, 26-24 at home in Week 4.
They have two wins vs. top 25 opponents in then ranked No. 23 Georgia Tech, 31-28 at home in Week 2 and then ranked No. 25 UNLV on the road, 44-41 in overtime in Las Vegas.
Pitt and Syracuse have faced off against each other since 1955, making it 70 straight seasons doing so, the longest running opponent for Pitt.
The Panthers hold the series lead over the Orange, 43-32-3 (W-L-D), including 9-2 since both programs joined the ACC in 2013. The Panthers have also not lost to the Orange at home since 2001, making it 10 straight wins at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium.
Syracuse ended a five-game losing streak in the series last season, with a 28-13 win at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., as they scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Praises New Athletic Director
- Preview: No. 19 Pitt Welcome Longtime Rivals Syracuse
- Pitt Shakes Off Early Jitters in Win Over Point Park
- Former Pitt LB Narrows Transfer List
- Pitt's Olivia Babcock Earns National Honors
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt