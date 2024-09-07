Desmond Reid Explodes as Pitt Claims Comeback Over Cincinnati
CINCINNATI -- The Pitt Panthers faced a three touchdown deficit, but junior running back Desmond Reid led an incredible comeback to defeat the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium.
Pitt held Cincinnati on the opening possession and looked like they would score on their first drive. Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein threw an interception in the end zone, missing his man and Cincinnati redshirt senior safety Josh Minkins Jr. rose up and made the pick.
The Bearcats then scored off a beautiful connection from redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby to redshirt senior wide receiver Jamoi Mayes, 52-yards on the sideline, as Panthers redshirt sophomore defensive back Ryland Gandy was in coverage, but just lost the ball.
Pitt got down the field, but Holstein missed two deep connections with wide receivers in senior Konata Mumpfield and redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. Redshirt senior place kicker Ben Sauls would hit a field goal from 44 yards out to cut the lead to 7-3.
Cincinnati faced an early third down, but Sorsby found senior wide receiver Xzavier Henderson for a 34-yard gain to move into Pitt territory and then threw a pass to redshirt junior tight end Joe Royer that he took for 32 yards to the six-yard line. Sorsby completed the drive with a six-yard pass in the corner of the end zone to redshirt junior Tony Johnson to make it a 14-3 lead.
Pitt stalled on their next drive and Cincinnati looked like they'd score yet again. Gandy looked like he gave Pitt some momentum, as he made an interception on a Sorsby throw to the end zone, but the referees called him out of bounds and the pass incomplete.
The Panthers took advantage of two penalties on the Bearcats and held them to a 49-yard field goal, still dow 17-3 midway through the second quarter.
Cincinnati took advantage of another three-and-out and moved the ball down deep into Pitt territory.
Panthres redshirt senior defensive lineman Nate Matlack almost got senior running back Corey Kiner in the backfield on fourth down and one yard to go, but he just missed him, allowing the Bearcats to get to the 21-yard line.
Pitt would hold Cincinnati after they made it to the 11-yard line and then Carter Brown, inexplicably, missed a 25-yard field goal with 23 seconds left.
Holstein made two big completions on the ensuing drive, with a 20-yard quick pass to junior running back Desmond Reid and then another to Mumpfield for 25 yards, getting Pitt to the Cincinnati 35-yard line.
Sauls came out with one second remaining and made a 53-yard field goal, the longest of his career, to cut the deficit to 17-6 at halftime.
Pitt had a great start to the second half, as sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson returned the opening kickoff to the 49-yard line.
Holstein ran for a first down, but the referees called sixth year offensive lineman Jason Collier Jr. for a holding call. Pitt then had a fourth down and three, but Holstein threw an incompletion giving Cincinnati the ball back.
Sorsby would continue to dominate through the air, completing 5-of-6 passes of the drive, including a 16-yard throw to Royer over the middle for his third touchdown of the day, increasing the lead to 24-6.
Pitt would go with another quick three-and-out and redshirt junior punter Caleb Junko had his punt go 12 yards, giving Cincinnati possession at the Pitt 40-yard line.
The Panthers defense managed to hold off a touchdown, but still allowed a field goa, down 27-13.
Reid got Pitt going on the next drive to midfield and Holstein had two rushes to move further into Cincinnati territory. He would overcome a sack, as he completed an 11-yard pass that Mumpfield took in for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 27-13 before the end of the third quarter.
Pitt stopped Cincinnati on their next drive and Reid used two plays to get them back into Cincinnati territory on a carry and a catch-and-run.
The Panthers faced a fourth down and two, but Holstein found Mumpfield again, who was wide open and ran 38 yards for the touchdown.
They chose to go for the two-point conversion, but Holstein missed Kenny Johnson in the end zone, keeping them down 27-19 to the Bearcats.
Pitt kept playing well on defense, with linebackers in sixth year Brandon George making a good tackle on second down and then sophomore Rasheem Biles sacking Sorsby to force another three and out.
The Panthers had to start at their six-yard line following a great punt from Bearcats senior Mason Fletcher.
Holstein continued to show his poise in the pocket, moving the ball to midfield and finding Reid for a pass he took 56 yards for the score. The two-point coversion failed after Cincinnati Bearcats redshirt senior defensive lineman Eric Phillips sacked Holstein, keeping Pitt down 27-25 with 5:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Pitt would force another punt and started at the 20-yard line. They faced an early fourth down, but a delay of game on the defense gave them another first down.
Holstein would complete a huge pass to Mumpfield for 34 yards to the Cincinnati 19-yard line, giving Sauls a chance to win it.
Sauls would hit his field goal from 35 yards giving Pitt a 28-27 lead with 17 seconds remaining and eventually the win, after the defense held on.
Reid finished with 19 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
Pitt will face off against rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in their next game on Sept. 14 at Acrisure Stadium.
