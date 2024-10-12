How to Watch: No. 22 Pitt vs. Cal
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 22 Pitt Panthers look to stay perfect on the season, as they host the Cal Golden Bears on Oct. 12 in their ACC home opener at Acrisure Stadium.
Quick Preview
Pitt is now 5-0, which is their best start to a season since they had the same record in 1991. They also finished undefeated in non-conference play, which was the first time they ever acheived that since joining the Big East in that 1991 season, after historically playing as an independent previously.
They blewout Kent State 55-24 in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31. They then made two comebacks, down 21 midway through the third quarter to take down Cincinnati, 28-27, on the road in the River City Rivalry on Sept. 7, and down 10 with five minutes remaining, with two late touchdown drives to defeat rival West Virginia at home on Sept. 14.
Pitt also dominated FCS opponent Youngstown State 73-17, the first game they scored more than 70 points since they defeated another FCS opponent, New Hampshire, 77-7 on Sept. 25, 2021 at home.
The Panthers took down the North Carolina Tar Heels, 34-24, in Week 6 on the road, giving them their first ever win in Chapel Hill.
Cal is 3-2 on the season and 0-2 in the ACC. They won their first three matchups against FCS opponent UC Davis, 31-13 on Aug. 31 at home, traveled to take down Auburn on Sept. 7, 21-14, and then dominated San Diego State, 31-10 on Sept. 14.
They would lose on the road to Florida State on Sept. 21, 14-9, and then blew a 35-10 lead midway through the third quarter to then ranked No. 8 Miami at home last weekend in primetime, losing 39-38 on a last minute touchdown.
History of Pitt vs. Cal
Pitt and Cal have played each other five times, with Pitt holding a 3-2 series lead. This will serve as the first matchup between the two schools in almost 60 years.
They faced off in a home-and-away in the 1950s, with Pitt winning the first matchup, 27-7, at Pitt stadium in their 1955 home opener and Cal getting the 14-0 victory in 1956 in Berkeley, Calif.
The Panthers and Golden Bears played again a home-and-away in the early 1960s. The Panthers won both games, including a tight 26-24 victory on the road in 1962 and then a convincing, 35-15 victory at home in 1963.
Cal won the final matchup between both schools at home in 1966, 30-15, as Pitt would finish with a poor 1-9 record that season.
How to Watch
Pitt and Cal will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. in a nationally televised game on ESPN. This is the third 3:30 p.m. kickoff for Pitt, along with West Virginia and Youngstown State, and their first game on ESPN.
