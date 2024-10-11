Pitt Unveils Home Uniform vs. Cal
PITTSBURGH -- No. 22 Pitt Panthers revealed their home uniform as they take on the Cal Golden Bears in Week 7 at Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt will wear an all-blue uniform, with royal blue pants, along with a mustard yellow helmet and royal blue Pitt script, a royal blue jersey with mustard yellow numbers, Panther head and ACC logo. Pitt wore this uniform in their 73-17 blowout of Youngstown State in Week 4 at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 21.
This game will take place on ESPN with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, marking the first game on the channel for the Panthers this season. This is their third 3:30 p.m. kickoff, as they defeated their rival in the West Virginia Mountaineers in Week 3 and the Penguins a week later with the timeslot.
Pitt is now 5-0, which is their best start to a season since they had the same record in 1991. They also finished undefeated in non-conference play, which was the first time they ever acheived that since joining the Big East in that 1991 season, after historically playing as an independent previously.
Cal is 3-2 on the season and 0-2 in the ACC. They won their first three matchups against FCS opponent UC Davis, 31-13 on Aug. 31 at home, traveled to take down Auburn on Sept. 7, 21-14, and then dominated San Diego State, 31-10 on Sept. 14.
They would lose on the road to Florida State on Sept. 21, 14-9, and then blew a 35-10 lead midway through the third quarter to then ranked No. 8 Miami at home last weekend in primetime, losing 39-38 on a last minute touchdown.
Pitt and Cal have played each other five times, with Pitt holding a 3-2 series lead. This will serve as the first matchup between the two schools in almost 60 years.
They faced off in a home-and-away in the 1950s, with Pitt winning the first matchup, 27-7, at Pitt stadium in their 1955 home opener and Cal getting the 14-0 victory in 1956 in Berkeley, Calif.
The Panthers and Golden Bears played again a home-and-away in the early 1960s. The Panthers won both games, including a tight 26-24 victory on the road in 1962 and then a convincing, 35-15 victory at home in 1963.
Cal won the final matchup between both schools at home in 1966, 30-15, as Pitt would finish with a poor 1-9 record that season.
