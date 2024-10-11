Pitt Women's Basketball Lands 2025 International Forward
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt women's basketball continues to add for the future, as they landed a commitment from Angela Le Faou, a Class of 2025 forward.
Le Faou plays both forward and center and stands at 6-foot-5. She plays for the Tony Parker Academy in Lyon, France, named after former NBA guard Tony Parker, who won four NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs and was a six-time All-Star.
She also plays for FC Lyon ASVEL Féminin️ and previously played for Saint Delphin Basket. She is of French and Spanish descent, playing for Spain at the FIBA U16 Women's European Championship in Izmir, Turkey in 2023.
Le Faou is an athletic post player ,who is mobile and attacks the rim well for a player of her stature. She also shoots exceptionally from 3-point range and is a strong defender in the paint.
⚫️⚪️ I’m proud and excited to announce my commitment to Pitt women's basketball for the next season," Le Faou wrote on her Instagram post.
"🏀I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Elite Sports Academy for their invaluable support and for helping me turn my dreams into reality. ⛹🏻♀️Also, I’d like to thank SaintDelphinBasket, who saw me grow up as a player. Many thanks to my current team, FC Lyon ASVEL Féminin️. I was able to achieve great things with the coaches, my teammates, and all the staff of the Tony Parker Adéquat Academy. Thank you all so much.
"🤩The most important thing for me is to say thanks to my family, my parents, and my sisters, who have followed and supported me in all my projects since the very beginning. 😊Also, thank you, my friends, for being with me for so long. I’m very grateful to have you by my side.
"🎓And last but not the least, I want to express my gratitude to Pitt women's basketball, coaches Salvatore Verdi and Anthony Brammer for this incredible opportunity to join your team. I am eagerly looking forward to the journey ahead. Go Panthers💪🏽🔝"
Le Faou is the fifth commitment for the Panthers in the Class of 2025. She is also the third international commitment, with guard Megan Hollingsworth and forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua hailing from Canada.
The other two commitments include guard Theresa Hagans from Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va., right next to Washington, D.C., and wing Macie Arzner from McMinniville High School in McMinniville, Ore.
Pitt Women's Basketball Roster: 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Season of Eligibility)
Guard Raeven Boswell
Guard Aislin Malcolm
Guard Marley Washenitz
Guard Amiya Jenkins
Redshirt Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Mikayla Johnson
Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Lauren Rust
Guard Aaryn Battle
Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Audrey Biggs
Redshirt Freshman (Four Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Kiara Williams
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Theresa Hagans
Guard Megan Hollingsworth
Wing Macie Arzner
Forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua
Forward/Center Angela Le Faou
