Pitt G Duo Aims for NCAA Tournament
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers guard duo of senior Ish Leggett and sophomore Jaland Lowe had a great 2023-24 campaign, but they have high expectations of themselves coming into this season.
Pitt finished 22-12 overall after a poor start to ACC play, finished 12-8 in conference games, which earned them a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. A finish in the ACC Tournament Semifinals wasn't enough for the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, who kept them out, ending their season.
Leggett and Lowe will lead the backcourt for the Panthers this season and each played important roles with the team winning 11 of its final 14 regular season games.
Lowe played in all 33 games in the 2023-24 season, starting the final 19 games, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
Leggett averaged 12.3 points and 1.9 assists per game led the Panthers with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He played in all 32 games, but started just 14, coming off the bench for the final two months of the season, allowing him to win the ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award.
The two players spoke to Mark Packer and Seth Greenburg for ACC Media Tip-Off in Charlotte, N.C. about their last season and what they hope to do going forward.
Lowe and Leggett said that missing out on the NCAA Tournament has given the team extra motivation heading into this season and they want to show their talents on the biggest stage.
"We've used that to really push our team as a whole," Lowe said. "Just mindset wise, we left last season with a bad taste in our mouth. We didn't like that at all. We thought we were very deserving. We thought we should've been in it, but that motivated us for this year and we have a motto this year, which is “Leave no doubt.” Everyday, we say it. It’s reminded in our locker room. It’s on the film everyday before we go in to practice and just having that sense of reminder just helps us keep us motivated for this year because we don’t want to leave any doubt for anybody that got to say anything if we’re willing to do anything.”
"Fuel to the fire," Leggett said. "That’s the only words that come to mind. Just fuel to the fire. Definitely overlace it this year. We got something to prove. We was left out last year and like J-Lowe said, leave no doubt is the motto and that’s what we’re going to stand by last year."
One big part of making it to the NCAA Tournament is having a great coaching staff, which Lowe and Leggett praised, featuring head coach Jeff Capel.
Capel got Pitt back to the NCAA Tournament in 2023, ending a seven-year drought, using the transfer portal to his benefit.
With Lowe, a four-star recruit in 2023, and Leggett, who transferred from Rhode Island, the combination of recruiting and the portal is a strategy of Capel's that will finally pay off this season.
“Just the culture he’s built has been something that I really admire," Leggett said. "He’s the reason we go hard. We see him in the games fighting for us. We have no reason to not fight as hard as we can for him on the court. It definitely trickles down from his leadership and the culture’s he built here.”
“Capel, he trusted us a lot and for him to trust us a lot, we got to go out there and prove why he trusts us a lot," Lowe said. 'He gives us a lot of confidence, which just helps us play the way we want to play and that’s the reason why he gave us guys a chance. He recruited us because he thought, we could do what he wanted us to do and just play our game and since he’s that guy instills trust and belief in us, we just go out there and play freely."
The Panthers have embraced the city of Pittsburgh and its rugged history for the upcoming season. The additions of forward Cam Corhen from Florida State and Damian Dunn from Houston also give Pitt an edge this season that will prove vital in difficult games, especially those on the road.
"That was a big motto for us last year. “Pittsburgh Tough,” Lowe said. "Because it’s just a bunch of guys that reflect that. I think coach did a great job of surrounding each other with guys who all think the same. We’re all tough, hardworking guys that all feel like we have something to prove and as a general city, Pittsburgh has always been a place with a chip on its shoulder. People want to prove something and that’s how we go out and play each night. That’s how we want to be remembered as As people who just go out there and put it all out on the floor at times."
Pitt will also have back forwards in redshirt freshman Papa Amadou Kante, who missed all of last season, and junior Jorge Diaz Graham, who missed the final two months of the season.
They also added freshmen in guard Amsal Delalic from Bosnia and Herzegovina, who is still sidelined with a shooting injury, guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings and forward Amdy Ndiaye.
Pitt also brings back forwards in redshirt senior Zack Austin, junior Guillermo Diaz Graham, which makes for a team with a variety of talents that will make for both a strong frontcourt and backcourt throughout the upcoming season.
“I think we’re going to be super consistent in how we play, honestly," Leggett said. "We’re very versatile, but I think the consistency is going to stand out this year on offense and defense as something we’re working to.”
