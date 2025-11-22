How to Watch Pitt's Must-Win ACC Battle vs. Georgia Tech
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers need to beat the No. 16-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on the road to have a chance to play in the ACC Championship.
Pitt suffered a tough 37-15 home loss to No. 9 Notre Dame a week ago. And if it weren't for a last-second touchdown, the loss would've been 37-9.
It wasn't pretty for Georgia Tech last week either, though. The Yellow Jackets defeated now 1-10 Boston College 36-34 with a game-winning field goal with 14 seconds remaining. This was their first game back after suffering their first loss of the season to NC State in a 48-36 shootout.
The Boston College win was Georgia Tech's fourth one-score victory this season. Pitt also dominated both NC State and Boston College earlier this year. The Panthers beat the Eagles 48-7 in freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel's first-career start, and Heintschel had a record-breaking performance in the 53-34 win over the Wolfpack.
Game Info
- Game: Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3, 5-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC)
- Time: 7 p.m. (EST)
- Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field | Atlanta, Ga.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: 93.7 The Fan | Pitt Radio Network | WPTS Radio 92.1 | SiriusXM 121 or 194
- Odds: Georgia Tech (-2.5) | O/U: 60.5
Georgia Tech may be the slight favorite, but Pitt has been more successful in this all-time series. The Panthers are 11-4 against the Yellow Jackets and are 6-2 in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won the last meeting, 26-21, in 2022, but Pitt won six of the previous seven meetings before that game.
However, the Yellow Jackets are on a lengthy home winning streak. Their last home loss came in a 31-23 defeat to No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 25, 2023. Georgia Tech has won 10 straight over nearly two full seasons.
The top player to look for in this one is Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King. The Yellow Jackets' offense runs through him. King is not only the team's leading passer, but he is also the leading rusher with 807 yards and 14 touchdowns.
"That guy should be talked about for the Heisman because I think he is about as tough as anybody in the country," Pat Narduzzi said.
If the Panthers can hold King and the rest of the Georgia Tech offense, then all they'll have to do is score against a defense that isn't even in the top-100 in passing, rushing and total defense.
