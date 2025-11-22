Pitt DT Ruled Out vs. Georgia Tech
PITTSBURGH — The second ACC Availability Report for the Pitt Panthers' must-win game against the No. 16-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets has been released.
Out
DL Zach Crothers
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Jaylin Brown
DB Nigel Maynard
LB Nick Lapi
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
DL Denim Cook
DL Sean FitzSimmons
OL Keith Gouveia
PK Trey Butkowski
Questionable
RB Desmond Reid
OL Ryan Carretta
Sean FitzSimmons and Trey Butkowski have both been downgraded from questionable to out since the first availability report. This will be the second consecutive game that FitzSimmons and Butkowski will miss.
Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported earlier today that Butkowski would be ruled out for this weekend's must-win game as he continues to deal with an illness.
It was expected that FitzSimmons would not be active as he deals with an unspecified injury. Pat Narduzzi announced earlier this week that true freshman defensive tackle Trevor Sommers would play this week.
"The other guy that has come on the last couple of weeks is Trevor Sommers on defense," Narduzzi said. "Just at the D-tackle spot, he's been physical, he's big, he's athletic, so we're excited about watching him. He's going to play Saturday as well."
Sommers has appeared in three games this season, but has only played 17 total snaps. This is also his last game before he becomes ineligible to use a redshirt.
Desmond Reid and Ryan Carretta both remain questionable to play this week. However, Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that Carretta has been upgraded to a game-time decision.
Both Reid and Carretta exited last week's game against Notre Dame with injuries. Reid appeared to have suffered a more severe injury when he had to be carried off the field by his teammates.
Pitt's run game and pass protection suffered mightily against the Fighting Irish. Mason Heintschel was pressured 11 times and sacked four times, while the running back room rushed for 70 total yards with a 2.8 yards per carry average. Juelz Goff led the way with 35 rushing yards, all of which came after contact.
Reid had just five carries for 12 yards, but did some damage as a receiver, catching six passes for 63 yards.
Carretta is a former backup who became a starter after veteran left guard Keith Gouveia suffered a season-ending injury in September.
The good news for Pitt is that there are no new additions to the injury list. Zach Crothers, Jayden Bonsu, Nigel Maynard, Jeremiah Marcelin, and Keith Gouveia remain out with season-ending injuries.
