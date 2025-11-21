Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Georgia Tech
The Pitt Panthers have revealed their uniform for their highly anticipated matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Per usual, Pitt will wear their gold helmets. Even though the Panthers are the away team this week as they head down to Atlanta, they will also wear their blue jerseys. Another unique part of this week's uniform is the return of the blue paints that have the yellow cathedral stripe down the side.
Lineman Francis Brewu models the look this week.
New Look
This is the first time this uniform combo has been worn this season. The Panthers have worn their gold pants in every game this season besides the Backyard Brawl, where they wore the white pants to match the white jersey.
This is the first time the blue pants have been broken out since last season, but it's nice to have a variety of uniform combinations.
The Panthers are undefeated this season in their usual away look of gold helmet-white jersey-gold pants. Georgia Tech has already announced they are wearing their white threads with a gold helmet for this matchup. While Pitt fans probably already want to forget about the Notre Dame game, Georgia Tech is replicating the Fighting Irish's look.
Preview of Georgia Tech
This will be the most important game of the season for the Panthers. A win over the No. 16 Yellow Jackets would represent a giant step closer to securing a spot in the ACC championship.
The bad part for Pitt is that Georgia Tech also knows the stakes of this game, and they'll be playing it at home where they've won ten straight games. It'll also be a night game.
While Pitt is coming off a bad week, Georgia Tech isn't coming off of the prettiest week either.
They got the win, but Georgia Tech had a close call against Boston College. Boston College is at the very bottom of the ACC and is a team that Pitt dominated earlier in the season. While Georgia Tech showed the talent and grit they have to get the win, the No. 1 team in the ACC typically doesn't have to win off a walk-off field goal against a bottom ranked team.
On injuries for Pitt's side, the main one to watch is star running back Desmond Reid being listed as questionable. Reid was injured during the Notre Dame matchup.
Georgia Tech has no major injuries.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Facing Must-Win Matchup Against No. 16 Georgia Tech
- Pitt Struggles Offensively in Loss to UCF
- Pitt Star RB Questionable for Georgia Tech Game
- Pitt Forward Has Opportunity to Build on Breakout Performance
- Pitt True Freshman to See Increased Role vs. Georgia Tech
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt