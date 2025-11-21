Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Georgia Tech

The Pitt Panthers have revealed their uniforms for the upcoming matchup against Georgia Tech.

Owen Lenson

Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Daniel Carter (4) scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Daniel Carter (4) scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pitt Panthers have revealed their uniform for their highly anticipated matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Per usual, Pitt will wear their gold helmets. Even though the Panthers are the away team this week as they head down to Atlanta, they will also wear their blue jerseys. Another unique part of this week's uniform is the return of the blue paints that have the yellow cathedral stripe down the side.

Lineman Francis Brewu models the look this week.

New Look

This is the first time this uniform combo has been worn this season. The Panthers have worn their gold pants in every game this season besides the Backyard Brawl, where they wore the white pants to match the white jersey.

This is the first time the blue pants have been broken out since last season, but it's nice to have a variety of uniform combinations.

The Panthers are undefeated this season in their usual away look of gold helmet-white jersey-gold pants. Georgia Tech has already announced they are wearing their white threads with a gold helmet for this matchup. While Pitt fans probably already want to forget about the Notre Dame game, Georgia Tech is replicating the Fighting Irish's look.

QB Mason Heintsche
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) hands the ball off to running back Desmond Reid (0) during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. / Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preview of Georgia Tech

This will be the most important game of the season for the Panthers. A win over the No. 16 Yellow Jackets would represent a giant step closer to securing a spot in the ACC championship.

The bad part for Pitt is that Georgia Tech also knows the stakes of this game, and they'll be playing it at home where they've won ten straight games. It'll also be a night game.

While Pitt is coming off a bad week, Georgia Tech isn't coming off of the prettiest week either.

They got the win, but Georgia Tech had a close call against Boston College. Boston College is at the very bottom of the ACC and is a team that Pitt dominated earlier in the season. While Georgia Tech showed the talent and grit they have to get the win, the No. 1 team in the ACC typically doesn't have to win off a walk-off field goal against a bottom ranked team.

On injuries for Pitt's side, the main one to watch is star running back Desmond Reid being listed as questionable. Reid was injured during the Notre Dame matchup.

Georgia Tech has no major injuries.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Owen Lenson
OWEN LENSON

Owen Lenson is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in media and professional communications and minoring in political science. He has a passion for making stories out of journalism and reporting.

Home/Football