Pitt Facing Must-Win Matchup Against No. 16 Georgia Tech

The Pitt Panthers must beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to keep their ACC Championship hopes alive.

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025.
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. / Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers (7-3, 5-1 ACC) will head to Atlanta for a must-win game against the No. 16-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Pitt was embarrassed in front of a sell-out home crowd last week against Notre Dame. The Panthers went 0-for-13 on third downs, Mason Heintschel was sacked four times and allowed Jeremiyah Love to have 147 rushing yards.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15)
Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) and linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech narrowly escaped with a win once again last week in the 36-34 victory over Boston College. This was the Yellow Jackets' fourth one-score win this season. This win was also their first game since they lost to NC State 48-36.

Pitt is 11-4 all-time versus Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets won the most recent meeting 26-21 in 2022. But the Panthers won the four games before that, dating back to 2018. Pitt is also 6-2 when playing in Atlanta.

But Georgia Tech has a streak going of its own. The Yellow Jackets have won 10 straight games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, with their last loss being against No. 1-ranked Georgia, 31-23 on Nov. 25, 2023.

Injuries

There have not been new players ruled out for Pitt so far. Desmond Reid, Sean FitzSimmons, Ryan Carretta and Trey Butkowski are all listed as questionable to play. Cruce Brookins and Jeff Persi are both active this week.

Reid and Carretta were both injured during last week's game against Notre Dame. Reid seemed to have gotten the worst of the two injuries when he was carried off the field by his teammates. FitzSimmons did not dress and therefore did not play, Brookins dressed but did not play and Trey Butkowski was ruled out with an illness.

Georgia Tech has a very light injury report this week. Longsnapper Will Benton IV is out, and backup wide receiver Dean Patterson and backup defensive lineman Andre Fuller Jr. are listed as questionable.

Key Stats

Pitt Offense

Scoring: 37.2 points per game (tied-12th in FBS)
Total: 406.0 yards per game (55th)
Passing: 287.2 yards per game (16th)
Rushing: 118.8 yards per game (111th)

Pitt Defense

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (tied-58th in FBS)
Total: 352.2 yards per game (32nd)
Passing: 234.9 yards per game (94th)
Rushing: 90.3 yards per game (9th)

Georgia Tech Offense

Scoring: 36.0 points per game (19th in FBS)
Total: 496.7 yards per game (1st)
Passing: 272.1 yards per game (26th)
Rushing: 224.6 yards per game (10th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Scoring: 24.2 points per game (71st in FBS)
Total: 409.2 yards per game (105th)
Passing: 243.2 yards per game (105th)
Rushing: 166.0 yards per game (96th)

