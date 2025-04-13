Kenny Johnson Emphasizes Chemistry with Pitt Quarterback
Prior to kickoff on Saturday in Acrisure Stadium, Kenny Johnson won the Pitt Panthers offense version of the Ed Conway Award, given to the most improved player through spring camp.
The returning starting receiver, expected to replace last year’s No. 1 passing target Konata Mumpfield, didn’t have the strongest spring camp performance thereafter.
However, in the post-game press conference (available on YouTube), Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi expressed utmost confidence in his in-state-grown pass-catcher given what he’d displayed daily throughout the previous 14 spring sessions.
“Kenny Johnson, he had a couple drops today,” Narduzzi said. “He was one of the guys mad at thud because he got one of those balls broken up. But DB's are going to go make a play on the ball, and he's got to be prepared for that. But Kenny's been outstanding all spring.
“He is a different receiver than he was last year. Just the details to his route running is probably the main thing. Just the detail in route running and understanding how to stack receivers and get open, he's gotten a lot better at that wide receiver spot.”
Later in the press conference, Johnson took the podium to answer questions.
In his initial response, he described the components that make up his ascension throughout spring camp.
“I think my focus, my attention to the game, and just the way that I attack the game is way different this year,” Johnson said. “I'm looking at coverages. I'm being detailed in my routes and getting my depth.”
As he’d stated in a previous spring media address, Johnson drilled down on the importance of his chemistry with Pitt’s returning starting quarterback.
“Probably one of the bigger things, too, is the communication with Eli (Holstein),” Johnson said. “I feel like we're on a better level now, and now we've got this summer. We go out in the fall all the way up until the season.
“So, we've got all that time to get better, so it's only going to get better than what it is you.
“I feel like quarterback and receiver is the positions that you need the most chemistry in just because everything's timing,” Johnson added. “I'm at 10 yards, and Eli thinks I'm at 12,...it's a missed throw. So, not all bad throws are on the quarterback. That's what it is. It's just chemistry, and we have to be on the same page, and if we're not, I mean, everything just goes downhill.”
Last season, in concert with fellow starting receivers Mumpfield and Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr. in the slot, Johnson recorded 46 receptions for 537 yards and three scores.
Look for Johnson to improve on those numbers this fall as the leader of a reconstructed receiver roster, loaded with more speed and depth through the transfer portal, a very capable trio of early-entry freshmen pass-catchers, and improved returning players like Zion Fowler-El.
