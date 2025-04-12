Pitt Announces Most Improved Player Awards
When Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi was recently asked about the most improved players through spring camp, he mentioned the Ed Conway Awards would make clear who is at the top of that list on each side of the ball.
"I hope every one of them [improved]," Narduzzi said. "We talk about getting three percent better. On Saturday, we'll give out our Ed Conway Award winner. And that's hard, okay? That is really hard because there's a lot of guys that got better. I mean, there's a lot of guys that got better."
From the Pitt Panthers account on X prior to the spring game kicking off, the Ed Conway Awards were announced. This represented the most improved players throughout spring camp on offense and on defense.
Offensively, receiver Kenny Johnson earned the nod.
On defense, it was cornerback Shadarian Harrison.
"Kenny is the leader of that group right now, without a question," Narduzzi said early in spring camp.
“He's taking control, I think, at this point," Narduzzi added. "He is coaching them up, and he's vocal. He's leading.”
Last season, Johnson put together 46 receptions for 537 yards and three scores situated on the opposite side of the field from Konata Mumpfield, who racked up 52 catches for 813 yards and five touchdowns.
Without question, it's expected that Johnson will replace Mumpfield as WR1.
"This camp has been my first camp, for real," Harrison said in a recent press conference. "I'll say just the difference in my body. I would say just trying to take care of my body for the most part. Just being detailed and understanding what it takes to actually go through a full spring because this has been my first one. So, yeah, that's pretty much it.
"It takes grit. It takes toughness for sure. And you've got to focus on a lot of small details throughout the whole game, I would say," Harrison added.
Harrison was a highly recruited prospect on the Pitt Panthers spectrum, holding more than two-dozen scholarship offers. His list included Colorado, Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Nebraska, Oregon State, Tennessee, South Florida, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and others.
This season, it's projected that Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum will return to their starting roles at cornerback. However, the nickel corner role is less predictable, as are the No. 2 roles behind Battle and Lynum.
Harrison is a long, rangy cornerback at roughly 6-foot-1 and with big-time speed.
All in all, Johnson and Harrison winning the Ed Conway Awards has very positive implications on each side of the ball, specifically the strength of the perimeter players.
