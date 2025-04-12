Pitt Basketball Lands All-Sun Belt Transfer Forward

NEWS: South Alabama transfer forward Barry Dunning Jr. has committed to Pitt, his agents Corey Marcum and Greg Primus of @EZSportsGroup tell @On3sports.



The 6-6 junior averaged 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season. Began his career at Arkansas and… pic.twitter.com/sHNKn5i8wZ