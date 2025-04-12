Pitt Basketball Lands All-Sun Belt Transfer Forward
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers added another commitment in the transfer portal, as they build their basketball roster for next season.
Joe Tipton of On3 reported that South Alabama transfer forward Barry Dunning Jr. has committed to Pitt, according to his agents Corey Marcum and Greg Primus of EZ Sports Group.
Dunning hails from Mobile, Ala. and played for McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. He averaged 25.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks as a senior in the 2021-22 season, leading McGill-Toolen to the Class 6A Semifinals.
His play earned numerous honors, including 2022 MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year, 2022 Alabama Mr. Basketball, ASWA Super All-State Team and 2022 AL.com Coastal Alabama Player of the Year.
ESPN rated Dunning as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, while On3, 247Sports and Rivals ranked him as a three-star.
He would commit to Arkansas and played just 16 games as a true freshman in the 2022-23 season, starting one contest.
Dunning would transfer to UAB for his sophomore campaign and only played in 15 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 4.5 minutes and 1.2 points per contest.
He again transferred for his junior campaign for this past season, landing with South Alabama, and would show his talents.
Dunning started 31 of the 32 games he played in, averaging 32.8 minutes per game, 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 45.7% from the field, 31.0% from 3-point range and 76.3% from the foul line.
His play earned him All-Sun Belt First Team honors, as he led the Jaguars to a 21-11 record with a 13-5 record in the Sun Belt, tied for best in the conference.
Dunning stands at 6-foot-6 and 195 pounds and will have one year remaining of eligibility.
Pitt has now landed three players out of the transfer portal with Dunning, as he joins the Iowa State duo in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson.
The Panthers desperately needs players on its team for next season, as they have lost six players to the transfer portal so far.
This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Papa Amadou Kante, Marlon Barnes Jr. and twin duo of Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
