Jets Place Former Pitt DE on IR
PITTSBURGH — The New York Jets have placed former Pitt Panthers football defensive end Rashad Weaver on injury reserve, the team announced on Aug. 21.
This is Weaver's first season with the Jets. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with New York in March.
Weaver's NFL career started when he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans 135th overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Weaver played mostly inside linebacker while in Tennessee and appeared in just two games during his rookie season, recording two total tackles.
Weaver saw a big jump in playing time in 2022, playing in 16 games and recording 27 tackles, five for a loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass deflections. Weaver then tallied 20 total tackles, five for a loss and one pass breakup in his final year with the team.
The Titans released Weaver after three seasons in Tennessee in August 2024, and he later signed to the Houston Texans' practice squad in September. He played in three games and recorded three tackles with the Texans before being released again in November.
Weaver signed with the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad in December before eventually joining the Jets in March.
Pitt added Weaver as part of its 2016 recruiting class. Weaver was rated as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports Composite. He was listed as a top 100 defensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite, while Rivals had him ranked at No. 112 in the nation.
Weaver played in 12 games after redshirting his first year and posted 28 tackles, six for a loss, three sacks and three pass breakups. He then had a career year in 2018 with 47 tackles, 14 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, four pass breakups and forced two fumbles in 14 games.
Weaver missed the entire 2019 season due to an injury sustained in fall camp that year, but returned in a shortened 2020 season where he tallied 35 tackles, 14.5 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, two pass deflections and three forced fumbles in nine games.
