WATCH: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Updates Roster Moves, Position Battles
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers have just about wrapped up fall camp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, which allowed head coach Pat Narduzzi to give an update on some season-ending injuries and discuss a few position battles.
Narduzzi touched upon the kicking competition, which was won by true freshman walk-on Trey Butkowski over James London and Sam Carpenter. London, the only scholarship kicker on the roster, has since left the program.
Narduzzi also announced that linebackers Jeremiah Marcelin and Jayden Bonsu will both miss the 2025 season due to injuries, an upper-body for Marcelin and lower-body for Bonsu. It's a big blow to a linebacking corps that has aspirations of being the best in college football. Cameron Lindsey is now in line for a much bigger role on defense this season.
Pitt has a walk-through on Friday morning before the annual Kickoff Luncheon at Acrisure Stadium, and while there are still a handful of position battles that haven't been formally wrapped up, Narduzzi said the opening two-deep depth chart on Monday won't have many surprises.
The biggest surprise, of course, was Butkowski winning the kicking competition.
