Next Pitt Player Who Could Follow Kyle Louis to NFL

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have sent another one of their defensive phenoms to the next level.

A through-and-through career Panther, Kyle Louis is now headed to the NFL following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Louis, who occupied the strongside "Star" linebacker position in his time at Pitt, was taken with the No. 138 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Now, it is time for a look ahead to next year's draft class.

Overall, the 2027 NFL Draft should fare better for Pitt, as they are likely to get more than the solitary pick of Louis in the coming season. When it comes to the linebacker position, one of the more talented players to come out of Pitt will likely enter his name in the next cycle.

Middle linebacker Braylan Lovelace is one of the more memorable talents to play defense at Pitt the last couple seasons, a span that has included multiple NFL talents. Such talents include current Buccaneers players in first rounder Calijah Kancey and fifth round selection Sirvocea Dennis as well as current practice squad defensive back M.J. Devonshire.

Lovelace is one of an increasingly rare bunch of players who burned his redshirt his freshman season in 2023, appearing in eleven games in mostly a reserve capacity. That being said, he did account for 24 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown during that season, accumulating 8 tackles in one game against Virginia Tech.

In 2024 Lovelace took a step up, playing in all thirteen games and starting 4 of them. His standout game came against California, where he logged two sacks against future No. 1 overall selection Fernando Mendoza, but he also had a stellar game against Syracuse with a 33-yard interception for a touchdown. He finished 2024 with 53 total tackles.

In 2025, the recognition began for Lovelace, as he earned All-ACC honorable mention honors for his work at the linebacker position. He started all 13 games, hitting the 80 tackle mark. He had two interceptions on the season, with one of them being returned for a touchdown. The touchdown was an 100-yard return by Lovelace against Georgia Tech, turning the tide in the eventual victory.

He has the size and measureables for an NFL linebacker at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he just has to maintain high production in 2026 to get his name on some team's draft boards.

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