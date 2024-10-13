Pitt Defense Steps Up Big Against Cal
PITTSBURGH-- The Pitt Panthers defense got great play from unlikely pass rushers in their gritty, 17-15 win over Cal
The Panthers' defense pitched in their best performance against the Golden Bears, a much-needed performance given that the offense put in their worst performance all year.
While Cal had 335 yards of offense, which doesn't show a strong defensive effort, they failed to keep redshirt sophomore quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who suffered sick sacks. This led to an abysmal 1.6 yards per rushing attempt and 4.4 yards per play
The Pitt front seven easily played their best ball this afternoon, pitching in six sacks and 11 tackles for a loss. Their best performances came from redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jimmy Scott and sophomore Braylan Lovelace, who had a combined five sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss
Jimmy Scott, who has started all six games this season, and had only recorded one sack this season in his first five games. Scott stepped up big with six tackles, and three sacks both of which went as career highs for the sophomore lineman.
Scott commented on his performance postgame and the importance of the defense's performance in the offense's absence.
"In certain games they carried us" Scott said " We kinda carried them today...hopefully we can lean on each other, and that's how we win football games"
Scott praised his team's resilience and ability to rally, especially winning their first defensive battle of the season.
"It definitely says a lot about the team" Scott said "We didn't expect much going into it but it was a dogfight and the tougher team won"
Lovelace also pitched in a clutch performance, with fellow linebacker Rasheem Biles out with an injury during the game, requiring an even more critical performance from the Pitt linebacking corps.
He stepped up in his absence, tallying seven total tackles and two sacks. One of his sacks came on a third down in the waning seconds of the first half as Cal was driving, killing a Bears drive that ultimately was a deciding factor.
Lovelace commented on that important sack in the first half, which changed the course of the game for the Pitt defense going forward.
"We just knew we had to play against tempo" Lovelace said "We knew we had to get to the ball... I did a quick celebration and then I was back"
Lovelace also noted the defense's mentality and desire to make big plays that is now finally paying off after taking time to get going this season.
"That's what we are, Pitt defense we like to get downhill" Lovelace said "We play with a bit of an edge...you get paid to make TFL's"
Lovelace is also embodying the shark mindset, the name for the Pitt linebackers this season. The play of him, plus redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis, sixth year Brandon George and sophomore Rasheem Biles has made them one of the top linebacker units in the country in 2024.
"Blood's in the water," Lovelace said. "That's all it is. Blood's in the water. Sharks, we go out. All three of them are great linebackers. I feel like we got the best linebacker corps in the nation and I feel like we gon' keep doing that the rest of the season."
