Pitt LB Braylan Lovelace Comfortable at Mike Position
With an opening at the mike linebacker position, there was little speculation around which Pitt Panthers would fill that role.
Brandon George exhausted eligibility which ushered in a Pennsylvania product in Braylan Lovelace to compete in between standout returning ‘backers Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles.
Seeing action across 12 games last season, the Leechburg product racked up 53 total tackles, an impressive 11 tackles for loss, and four sacks last season.
For the in-state talent, playing for Pitt is a dream come true.
“I grew up a Pitt fan. I love Pittsburgh. I'd do anything for Pittsburgh,” Lovelace said in Thursday’s press conference available on YouTube. “To wear the blue and gold is a true honor. To have the Pitt across your chest, across your helmet, that's a true honor, you know what I'm saying?"
“Also, (Pat Narduzzi), (Ryan) Manalac, and (Randy) Bates, they treat me like their own son. So, there's real love there. It's not just a coach to a player. It's a true family.”
Although the mike position requires vast knowledge of the defense and leadership qualities, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is taking it all in stride.
“I mean, it's nothing too crazy,” Lovelace said. “I played a little bit of Mike in the spring, a little reps here and there during the season. It's a nice role to have, honestly, you know, the leader of the defense. So, it's something that I want to (have) on my plate.”
“You've got to take care of the whole defense. I've got to get the front set. I've got to get the blitz directions, all that, take off, blitzes, checks, everything,” Lovelace added. “So, it's a big vocal part.
“It's a lot easier for me because I know all three positions as a linebacker. So, I know what different guys are doing, you know? So, knowing the whole defense, it's not so much just focusing on me, because, like I said earlier, I've got to take charge of everybody.”
Lovelace feels he has a fantastic role model, an older player who's been a tremendous resource to date since enrolling in Pittsburgh.
“I mean, (Brandon George) really took me under his wing since I got here,” Lovelace said on Thursday. “The first day I stepped in here, he's been helping me out. So, he's been a big part of my career knowledge-wise, even just growing up as a man.
“He's been a big part of my life. Anytime I need him for a question or something, he's always one call away. If I call him, he answers in five minutes. So, he's a big part.”
As a part of a trio of projected starting ‘backers alongside Louis and Biles, Lovelace described intense competition on a daily basis.
“We're going to come out strong all season, us three,” the rising junior said. “We talk every day about what we're going to do, what our goals are, and then we push each other every day at every competition that we have."
“Individual, group, during practice, but even during team periods. Everything is a competition. Who has the most takeaways? Who has the most tackles? You know, things like that. We try to push each other to be better every day.”
“...(We’ve been) Watching every single (game),” Lovelace added. “We got a cut-up of all the bad plays, all the big runs, all the big passes…I like to think you have to go through some pain to become better. So, that's the way we're thinking about it.”
