No. 24 Pitt vs. No. 12 Miami Picks and Predictions
The no. 24 Pitt Panthers have reached their final game of the regular season, taking on no. 12 Miami from home. While Pitt bounced back from a devastating loss vs. Notre Dame to take down Georgia Tech, the Panthers will need to do this same this week to keep hopes of making it to the ACC Championship alive. Here's what our staff thinks will happen.
Mitch Corcoran
I fear that this is a major let-down spot for Pitt.
I don't see this game going the same way as the Notre Dame game a few weeks ago, in that I believe the Panthers will start much better this time around.
I foresee a quick touchdown by Pitt to really get Acrisure Stadium rocking, followed by a quick stop on defense. Think, a Ja'Kyrian Turner breakout run to get into the red zone and a Kyle Louis sack. But then I think the momentum plateaus and probably leads to a 10-7 Miami lead at halftime.
Then, I see Pitt storming back to take a 21-10 lead with a couple of big throws from Mason Heintschel, but then somehow allows 21 unanswered to lose the game off of some wacky turnover and questionable calls from the officials.
This is all just a hunch, though. It would be really cool to see Pitt back in the ACC Championship, especially after the rocky 2-2 start to the year. But I think Miami struggles some, but ultimately leans on its superior roster, talent-wise, and leaves Pittsburgh with a win.
Delilah Bourque
Pitt is a team that can both do the impossible and tends to falter when fans least expect it. Lightning can strike twice for these Panthers, especially with the home field advantage at Acrisure Stadium.
To return to the ACC Championship for the first time since the Kenny Pickett era, Pitt will have to play perfectly behind true freshman Mason Heintschel. The sloppy early-game play against Notre Dame sapped all of the Panthers' momentum, and made it impossible to come back.
To me, it all comes down to the injury report. Should Des Reid and Trey Butkowski be available against Miami, I believe in the Panthers to make it happen. Without them, the offense will struggle and could fall to the same early game problems that killed this team against Notre Dame. That being said, I think Pitt will fight like hell for this win and punch their tickets to Charlotte.
Dominic Campbell
Pitt goes into this matchup underdogs against No. 12 Miami, who look to give themselves the best shot at making the College Football Playoff with a statement road win.
This was a similar situation for the Panthers back in the final game of 2017, but with the Hurricanes undefeated at 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation. Pitt had a true freshman quarterback at that time in Kenny Pickett, who made his first start and led his team to a 24-14 victory, including a fourth down bootleg 22-yard rushing touchdown to put the game out of reach with three minutes remaining. The Panthers again have a freshman quarterback in Mason Heintschel, but he has the experience of starting the past seven games and has a 6-1 record doing so.
Heintschel has excelled in big moments and already has two road ranked wins on the season vs. then ranked No. 25 FSU in Week 6, 34-31, and most recently vs. then ranked No. 16 Georgia Tech in Week 13, 42-28.
Pitt has kept their season from going into disarray, after starting 2-2 with bad losses to rival West Virginia on the road in Week 3 and at home against Louisville in Week 5, both games, leading at halftime. The Panthers showed in that win over the Yellow Jackets that, even with some mistakes after going up early, they did what they had to do to secure the win and keep their campaign alive.
Pitt will rely on Heintschel, but also fellow true freshman in running back Ja’Kyrian “Boosie” Turner, who ran for 201 yards vs. Georgia Tech, including the clinching 56-yard touchdown on the ground late in the game.
The Panthers also will need “The Sharks” in their linebacker corps to cause havoc in the Hurricanes backfield and force turnovers early on, as they did vs. the Hurricanes. Miami will battle Pitt hard, but the home team should edge them out just for a 35-31 win at Acrisure Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt