Three Keys to Victory For Pitt vs. No. 12 Miami
PITTSBURGH — This is an absolute must-win game for the Pitt Panthers.
A win and some help with two other games in the ACC could send the Panthers to Charlotte to play in the conference championship for the first time since 2021.
With so much on the line, here are three big keys for Pitt to get the upset win over the No. 12-ranked Miami Hurricanes.
Offensive Line
Pitt's line was absolutely mauled the last time they played in Acrisure Stadium. Mason Heintschel was sacked four times, Notre Dame had seven tackles for loss and the offense was only able to record 70 rushing yards.
Heintschel has also been sacked 26 times in his eight games, or 3.25 times per game, and is the 13th-most sacked quarterback in the country, tied for the second-most sacked quarterback in the ACC and is the most sacked quarterback to play in less than nine games this season.
Miami has the sixth-best run defense and a top-20 sack defense that is led by Akeheem Mesidor.
"It comes down to confidence and momentum," Pat Narduzzi said. "It's not a matter of the Jimmies and the Joes. It's a matter of going out and executing. You can put the 1974 Dallas Cowboys out there with Tom Landry. If we execute and make plays, then you have a chance to move the ball. You've got a chance to be successful, period."
If Pitt wants any chance to win this game, then the offense can't let a repeat of what Notre Dame did to the Panthers in the trenches.
Suffocating Defense
This Pitt defense has been solid all season, but it will have to be at its very best this week.
The Hurricanes present a threatening offense, led by veteran quarterback Carson Beck and freshman do-it-all receiver Malachi Toney. Toney has been one of the best players at his position in the sport with 71 catches, 844 yards and six touchdowns.
"Malachi Toney, I think everybody knows who he is," Narduzzi said. "If you watched any games this year, he's a talented freshman that they move all over the place, that makes a ton of plays. He can run it. He can catch it. He's got wiggle. He's going to be a punt returner. And he can throw it, too."
The Panthers were successful in shutting down the No. 1 offense in the country in Georgia Tech a week ago. But there were a few times when the defense let the Yellow Jackets back into the game.
That cannot happen this week. If Miami's offense is ever down, then Pitt's defense must keep them down and never let them get back in the game.
Mason Heintschel
A lot of times, these games come down to quarterbacks making plays.
Beck has played in many big games, dating back to his days at Georgia, but this is just Heintschel's third ranked opponent in as many games. The good news is that his improvement from his first to second game was astronomical.
Heintschel had a career-low 126 passing yards, completed 48.5% of his throws, threw one interception and no touchdowns against the Fighting Irish in his first-career game versus a ranked opponent. Against Georgia Tech, however, Heintschel had 226 yards, completed 74.1% of his passes and had two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Heintschel may not need a perfect performance to help his team get the win, but he'll need to be very close to it, as one turnover or one missed wide-open target could change the game for the worse.
