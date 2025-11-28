Inside The Panthers

Pitt Aiming for Upset Win vs. No. 12 Miami

The Pitt Panthers are nearing their regular season finale and need to win for a chance at the ACC title.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) reacts after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The No. 22-ranked Pitt Panthers (8-3, 6-1 ACC) will host the No. 12-ranked Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 5-2 ACC) for the regular season finale in Acrisure Stadium this weekend.

This game could have ACC Championship implications, as a win for either team could mean a potential trip to Charlotte, barring other results around the league.

Pitt handed No. 16 Georgia Tech pretty comfortably last week. The Panthers jumped to an early 28-0 start and wound up winning 42-28. Ja'Kyrian Truner had a career performance, and a 100-yard pick-six from Braylan Lovelace helped kill any momentum the Yellow Jackets had in the second half.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Tamon Lynum (8) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Tamon Lynum (8) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Miami also had a comfortable 34-17 win against Virginia Tech last week. The Hurricanes are now on a three-game winning streak after a 26-20 loss to SMU to start the month.

All-Time Series

Pitt holds a 12-29-1 all-time record against Miami in this now 75-year-old series, and is 3-7 in the last 10 meetings. The Panthers won the last meeting in Coral Gables in 2022, 42-16, but lost four previous meetings by a combined score of 109-68.

Perhaps the most iconic Pitt win of this series came in 2017 when the 4-7 Panthers took down the 10-0 and No. 2-ranked Hurricanes in Pittsburgh. It was Kenny Pickett's first-career start in his true freshman season. He went 18-for-29 passing with 193 yards and a touchdown and added 63 more yards and two scores on the ground.

Injuries

The injuries to Pitt are similar to those against Georgia Tech last week, except for the addition of defensive tackle Francis Brewu.

Desmond Reid, Ryan Carretta, Sean FitzSimmons, Trey Butkowski and Brewu are all questionable heading into this game. Last week, Reid, Carretta, FitzSimmons and Butkowski did not play, while Brewu went down twice during the game.

Turner had 201 rushing yards and a touchdown in place of Reid, while Kendall Stanley moved from left tackle to left guard to fill in for Carretta, Brewu, Nick James and Jahsear Whittington had all the snaps at defensive tackle and Sam Carpenter struggled as the place kicker.

Key Stats

Pitt Offense

Scoring: 37.6 points per game (12th in FBS)
Total: 406.5 yards per game (54th)
Passing: 281.6 yards per game (18th)
Rushing: 124.9 yards per game (104th)

Pitt Defense

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (62nd in FBS)
Total: 330.0 yards per game (35th)
Passing: 236.9 yards per game (93rd)
Rushing: 93.1 yards per game (10th)

Miami Offense

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (tied-26th in FBS)
Total: 426.7 yards per game (29th)
Passing: 275.8 yards per game (tied-21st)
Rushing: 150.9 yards per game (76th)

Miami Defense

Scoring: 14.5 points per game (7th in FBS)
Total: 282.2 yards per game (12th)
Passing: 190.2 yards per game (28th)
Rushing: 92.0 yards per game (6th)

Published
