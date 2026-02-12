Pitt Transfer QB Embracing Mentor Role

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers transfer quarterback Holden Geriner is a career backup after spending four years of college at Auburn and Texas State, and never throwing more than 15 passes in a single season.

Now, in his fifth and final year, he decided to take his college football wisdom and experience to Pitt. But with a seemingly established starter heading into the 2026 season with sophomore Mason Heintschel , Gerniner made a unique decision and didn't choose Pitt to contend for a starting job.

Rather, Geriner chose Pitt so he could mentor Heintschel and the other young quarterbacks.

"The message was come in and push him to be the best that he can be," Geriner said, referencing Heintschel. "He's a young guy who has had a lot of success and has a tremendous amount of upside. I saw a great opportunity to come in and work with him and all the other guys as well."

"I'm super excited to continue building that relationship with him," Geriner added. "Giving him some winsdon and things that I've experienced in my past and big games. So, that was really the message, and I look forward to helping him this year."

Geriner the Player Coach?

Aug 31, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) takes the snap during the fourth quarter against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Geriner entered college as a four-star recruit after passing for over 7,100 yards and 71 touchdowns at the Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga., where he won a Class 4A title as a senior. He began his college career at Auburn, where he attempted just three passes and redshirted as a freshman.

Geriner appeared in just a handful of games over the next two seasons with the Tigers, including the 2023 Music City Bowl, and decided to transfer to Texas State for the 2025 season. Geriner attempted just one pass with the Bobcats.

Although Geriner still wants to get playing time at quarterback, he understands that the majority of his opportunities have passed.

"I wish I could have played more in the past and whatnot, but obviously that's out of my control now," he said.

This year, Geriner is shifting his focus to helping put the Panthers in the best situations to win by diving deep into gameday preparation and film study, now that he has already graduated from college.

"As a graduate now, I get to spend as much time as possible up here, so being able to learn the playbook and the teams we're going to play, and going into year five knowing how to do that better at least, I'm very thrilled to be able to do that and lucky," he said.

Apr 8, 2023; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) hands off to running back Sean Jackson (44) during the annual Auburn Spring Game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Geriner's past may not have looked to most productive based on his stats — 9-for-21 passing, 116 yards, one interception and no touchdowns — but he has worked with many college coaches and quarterbacks in his four seasons, gaining new perspectives and ideas.

At Auburn, Geriner had three head coaches, including an interim — Bryan Harsin, Carnell Williams and Hugh Freeze — making Pat Narduzzi his fifth different head coach.

"For me, just looking at my past and the quarterbacks I've been with and the quarterbacks I've been with and kind of dissecting what works and what doesn't work," Geriner said. "When it comes to watching film or reading defenses or learning a new playbook, I've had to learn a new playbook every year I've been in college."

Geriner's Future

Geriner was asked in his introductory press conference if he ever considered coaching, based on his new mentor role at Pitt. He said it is "definitely a possibility," but is still unsure what his future holds.

In another question, Geriner mentioned the possibility of landing an internship in town to get the full-city experience that many recent graduates pursue.

"I've enjoyed kind of taking a step back this year and reflecting on my past," Geriner said. "We've got a bunch of young guys. How can I pour my wisdom and experience into them? So, whether that's coaching or just maybe this year mentoring them and just putting everybody in the best situation that I can from my experience. Obviously, the coaches have a lot more experience than I do, so I'm learning every day from them as well."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt