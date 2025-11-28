Pitt Adds to Injury Report Before Miami Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released their first ACC Availability Report for this week's regular season finale against No. 12 Miami.
Out
DL Zach Crothers
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Jaylin Brown
DB Nigel Maynard
LB Nick Lapi
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
DL Denim Cook
OL Keith Gouveia
Questionable
RB Desmond Reid
DL Sean FitzSimmons
OL Ryan Carretta
PK Trey Butkowski
DL Francis Brewu
This is the same injury report to start the week as last week, except for the addition of Francis Brewu. Brewu went down two separate times in the 42-28 win over Georgia Tech and recorded five tackles.
Desmond Reid has a chance to play at the moment. He suffered a lower body injury against Notre Dame that resulted in him needing to be carried off the field. He was later ruled out before last week's game against the Yellow Jackets.
Fortunately for Pitt, freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner had a career game against Georgia Tech and appeared to be quite comfortable as the lead back, rushing for 201 at 9.6 yards per carry and a touchdown.
Trey Butkowski is listed as questionable to play once again. The freshman kicker has missed the last two games with an illness. Pat Narduzzi was asked if there's a timeline for Butkowski's return and said. "No. I wish there was."
If Butkowski can't go again, then Sam Carpenter will get the nod after two rocky games that saw hime make just one field goal amd miss his only attempt against Georgia Tech.
"I was a little disappointed, obviously," Narduzzi said. "It's a tough situation to be in on the road. In that atmosphere. Still have a lot of belief in Sam. It is what it is. Some pressure situations and he didn't react real well to it. I thought for sure after that practice swing before the half that the second one was going to go through."
Ryan Carreta was named a game-time decision but ultimately did not play. Backup left tackle Kendall Stanley filled in for Carretta and allowed just one pressure.
"Preseason, we dabbled with putting him in there and doing it, so he's done a little bit of both," Narduzzi said of Stanley moving to guard. "I thought he did a really good job with his first start, I believe, at that guard spot. He's versatile, he's smart and he's aggressive. So I was happy with what Kendall did at that left guard spot."
