Pat Narduzzi Pleased With Improved Pitt WR Room
When the Pitt Panthers held the first live scrimmage of spring camp, the defense dominated, capitalizing on unforced errors committed offensively.
Head coach Pat Narduzzi described those turnovers as “giveaways” as opposed to “takeaways,” which meant the offensive skill positions were coughing up the football more so than defensive players making excellent individual plays to create turnovers.
On Saturday, the Panthers competed in another scrimmage. This time, led by quarterback Eli Holstein and propped up by two underclassmen who have been performing well in spring camp, the offense clicked.
A big part of that improved production was attributed to the reconstructed receiver room that was fortified by three pass-catchers from the portal alongside incoming freshmen.
“A lot of the receivers are doing a nice job in there,” Narduzzi said in the press conference available on YouTube. “Blue, Cataurus (Hicks) has done a nice job as well. Deuce (Spann) is a big guy.
“Tuesday and Thursday of last week, we worked more deep-ball drills. We were kind of a little disappointed, not really disappointed, but just wanted to see those guys go make plays on the ball. So, we coached up on Tuesday and Thursday, and it's amazing when you focus on the little things. (Spann) just went up in the end zone and high-pointed the ball, and kept it up there.”
While Hicks (5-10, 180) and Jean (6-1, 185) are built like receivers who typically play either on the field side or in the slot, Spann represented a towering addition to the room at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds.
“The defense, I don't think they could jump up and knock the ball out of his hands. But it was a great play,” Narduzzi said. “Deuce has done a nice job for us. He's learned the offense. He can run. He can separate. And again, he can catch the ball in the deep part of the field.”
Looking for insight into whether the former Florida State Seminole exudes the traits of an older college player entering a make-or-break season, Narduzzi didn’t have a direct answer due to the way Spann carries himself.
“(Spann has) always got a smile on his face,” Narduzzi said. “He always comes to work. He doesn't say much. He's not one of those guys where you're seeing that he knows it's his last hurrah because he doesn't act like that."
“He just goes out every day, 'What's up, coach?' and goes to work.”
All told, how does Coach Narduzzi feel about his receiver roster in 2025 without Konata Mumpfield and some rotational players from last year while returning starters Kenny Johnson and Raphael ‘Poppi” Williams Jr. are propped up by portal acquisitions?
“As a whole, I feel better than I did last year (about the receiver roster),” Narduzzi said. “With CJ Lee not (playing) and Poppi (Williams Jr.) not going, I think it's a good group right now that's competing every day to find out who are those top six guys going to be.
“Who are those six starters at receiver? I think that's the competition that's going on right now,” Narduzzi said.
Additional newcomers include early-entry freshmen Tony Kinsler, Bryce Yates, and Cam Sapp.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Recruiting: 5 Takeaways From March
- Pitt Women's Basketball Forward Departs for Transfer Portal
- Pitt Football Recruiting: March in Review Part 1
- Recapping Pitt Football Recruiting Developments
- Pitt Walk-On WR Enters Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt