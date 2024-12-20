Pitt Football Lands Florida State Transfer WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers finally have their first football transfer following the 2024 regular season, after seeing many of their own players departing the program.
Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Florida State transfer wide receiver Deuce Spann has signed with Pitt, giving the program another wideout for next season.
Spann came out of Lakewood High School in Saint Petersburg, Fla. in the Class of 2020, as a three-star.
He was a dual threat quarterback, throwing for 4,771 yards and 45 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,165 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground in his high school career. He completed 117-of-253 passes for 1,937 yards and 25 touchdowns, while also rushing for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior, leading his team to the state semifinals.
Spann would commit to Illinois, over offers from numerous Power Five schools, including Florida State and Pitt.
He played in just one game in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, but ended up playing nine games in 2021. He made five catches for 124 yards that season, along with two touchdowns, one coming against UTSA in Week 2 and Virginia in Week 3, both losses.
Spann then transferred to Florida State, where he spent the past three seasons. He played in 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2022, making eight catches for 64 yards and rushing five times for 28 yards.
He then appeared in 11 games in 2023, making just one catch for 23 yards and rushing five times for 18 yards. He had nine kickoff returns and accrued 277 yards on them for 318 all-purpose yards on the season.
Spann played in just four games in 2024, as the Seminoles finished with a 2-10 record. He made one catch for five yards in the loss to Boston College on the road in Week 1.
He brings height to a Pitt team that needs it at wide receiver, standing at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds. The tallest wide receiver starters Pitt had were senior Konata Mumpfield and sophomore Kenny Johnson, who stand at 6-foot-1.
Spann will join a number of wide receivers on the Panthers next season, this includes rising sixth year Jake McConnachie, rising redshirt senior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., rising senior Censere "C.J." Lee, rising redshirt sophomore Zion Fowler-El, rising redshirt freshmen in Cameron Monteiro and Kenny Robinson, plus Johnson, a rising junior.
Pitt also has three incoming freshman wide receivers in Cameron Sapp out of Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Bryce Yates out of Matoaca High School in Matoaca, Va. and Tony Kinsler out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla.,
The Panthers lost Mumpfield to graduation and both Daejon Reynolds and Lamar Seymore to the transfer portal.
