Pat Narduzzi's Three Biggest Priorities for Pitt After NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are going into a 2026 season with a renewed sense of confidence. With a new roster and the bowl loss to East Carolina in the rear view, the team will enter 2026 with a new set of strengths and weaknesses.

Here are three concerns Narduzzi needs to address going into a pivotal 2026:

1. The Offense Must Continue Producing At a High Level

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) runs the ball against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Despite Pitt only producing one pick during the 2026 NFL Draft, the team is still quite talented and retained much of their talent going into the 2026 season. Due to the fact that their two best players on offense were both true freshmen in quarterback Mason Heintschel and running back Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, the team will return its offensive firepower for the coming season. Questions will arise about the wide receiver situation, with their top two options no longer with the team due to eligibility and transfer, respectively. That being said, the team seems to have the utmost confidence in Heintschel, and Narduzzi's defensive background leads him to worry less about the offensive scheme regardless.

2. Defensive Reloading is Key

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With the departure of the majority of the starters on the defensive side of the football, the team will need to insure a seamless transition into the next crop of talent to start for the Panthers. Luckily for Narduzzi, the younger defensive backs seem a lot more proficient than last year's core, which should fix a below-average pass defense. The linebackers also will get a new group of starters, with Cameron Lindsey expected to step up. As long as the talent that the players have shown in flashes can be consistent, Pitt has nothing to worry about.

3. Fix Sluggish Second Halves

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In recent seasons, Pitt has fallen victim to slow second halves of games, leading to losses in games that they had the advantage in. One obvious example was their loss to Louisville in the fourth game of the 2025 season, which coupled with a lead in the previous game, constituted to late blown leads of multiple scores. While one of the culprits of such blown leads in Eli Holstein is no longer the quarterback, the team will need to work on not letting off late into games.

If Narduzzi can get these three concerns under control, combined with a perceived easier schedule, Pitt should have no issue rising to the top of the ACC for the coming season.

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